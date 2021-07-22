Dwayne Johnson 'Laughed Hard' at Vin Diesel's 'Tough Love' Remarks About Their Feud

WENN/Nicky Nelson/Apega Celebrity

Upon learning of his 'Fast and Furious' co-star's comments about their 2016 alleged clash, the 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor 'wished them well.'

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has responded to Vin Diesel's comments about their "Fast and Furious" feud. In a new interview, the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor revealed that he "laughed hard" at the latter's "tough love" remarks.

When asked about Vin's comments, the 49-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, July 21, "I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that." The Luke Hobbs depicter in "The Fate of the Furious" went on to add, "And that I've wished them well. I wish them well on ['F9']. And I wish them the best of luck on 'Fast 10' and 'Fast 11' and the rest of the 'Fast & Furious' movies they do that will be without me."

In the July/August 2021 issue of Men's Health magazine, Vin admitted that his "tough love" may have caused a clash between him and his co-star. At the time, the 53-year-old producer of the franchise said, "It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character. My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be."

Vin added that it took "a lot of work" to bring out the unexpected character of Hobbs as audiences came in with expectations and assumptions about the former WWE star. "As a producer to say, 'OK, we're going to take Dwayne Johnson, who's associated with wrestling, and we're going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don't know' -- Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks," the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor elaborated further. "That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love."

Of his conversations with Dwayne, Vin shared, "Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing." Reports of the pair's feud first emerged in 2016 when they filmed the eighth movie of the franchise, "The Fate of the Furious". During the last week of filming, the former wrestler wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that some people on set "conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't."