 
 

Dwayne Johnson 'Laughed Hard' at Vin Diesel's 'Tough Love' Remarks About Their Feud

Dwayne Johnson 'Laughed Hard' at Vin Diesel's 'Tough Love' Remarks About Their Feud
WENN/Nicky Nelson/Apega
Celebrity

Upon learning of his 'Fast and Furious' co-star's comments about their 2016 alleged clash, the 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor 'wished them well.'

  • Jul 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has responded to Vin Diesel's comments about their "Fast and Furious" feud. In a new interview, the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor revealed that he "laughed hard" at the latter's "tough love" remarks.

When asked about Vin's comments, the 49-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, July 21, "I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that." The Luke Hobbs depicter in "The Fate of the Furious" went on to add, "And that I've wished them well. I wish them well on ['F9']. And I wish them the best of luck on 'Fast 10' and 'Fast 11' and the rest of the 'Fast & Furious' movies they do that will be without me."

  See also...

In the July/August 2021 issue of Men's Health magazine, Vin admitted that his "tough love" may have caused a clash between him and his co-star. At the time, the 53-year-old producer of the franchise said, "It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character. My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be."

Vin added that it took "a lot of work" to bring out the unexpected character of Hobbs as audiences came in with expectations and assumptions about the former WWE star. "As a producer to say, 'OK, we're going to take Dwayne Johnson, who's associated with wrestling, and we're going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don't know' -- Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks," the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor elaborated further. "That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love."

Of his conversations with Dwayne, Vin shared, "Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing." Reports of the pair's feud first emerged in 2016 when they filmed the eighth movie of the franchise, "The Fate of the Furious". During the last week of filming, the former wrestler wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that some people on set "conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't."

You can share this post!

ABC News Cancels Bill O'Reilly Accuser's Appearance on 'The View'

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay 'Really Happy' Being Engaged to Brock Davies

Related Posts
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Poll Asking Him to Run for President: 'It'd Be My Honor to Serve You'

Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Poll Asking Him to Run for President: 'It'd Be My Honor to Serve You'

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Pick for President in First-Ever Endorsement for Joe Biden

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Pick for President in First-Ever Endorsement for Joe Biden

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Begins WWE Training 'to Carry on That Legacy'

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Begins WWE Training 'to Carry on That Legacy'

Dwayne Johnson Makes the Most of Daughters' Childhood Before They Refuse His Hug

Dwayne Johnson Makes the Most of Daughters' Childhood Before They Refuse His Hug

Most Read
Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry
Celebrity

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It

Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party