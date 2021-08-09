John Travolta Collects $4 Million From Sale of Florida Home

Instagram Celebrity

The five-bedroom mansion, which is situated on Clearwater Harbor, was bought by the 'Pulp Fiction' star and his late wife Kelly Preston back in 2017 for $3 million.

Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - John Travolta has sold the Florida home he shared with late wife Kelly Preston for $4 million (£2.9 million).

Kelly passed away in the home last year (July 2020), after a long battle with breast cancer.

Travolta bought the five-bedroom mansion, which is situated on Clearwater Harbor, in 2017. Property records show he paid $3 million (£2.2 million) at the time, according to Page Six.

Fellow Scientologists Tom Cruise and Kirstie Alley also own property in the area, which is near a major Scientology center.

Earlier this year, the "Pulp Fiction" star sold another longtime residence - a waterfront pad in Maine - for $5 million (£3.6 million). And in January 2020, he offloaded his $18 million (£13 million) Spanish-style Los Angeles estate.

Travolta currently owns a $2.65 million (£1.9 million) six-bedroom home in a gated community in Calabasas, California. He and Preston, who wed in 1991, bought the house in 2019.

Property aside, John has been keeping Kelly's memory alive. In honor of 2021 Mother's Day, the "Gotti" actor shared Instagram photos of his wife in a bed with him and two of their children, Ella and Benjamin, as well as a snap of her smiling happily while holding their son Jett, who passed away at 16 in 2009.

Along with the happy family pictures, the 67-year-old Hollywood star uploaded a loving tribute that read, "Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. We love and miss you. Happy Mother's Day."