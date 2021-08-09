 
 

John Travolta Collects $4 Million From Sale of Florida Home

John Travolta Collects $4 Million From Sale of Florida Home
Instagram
Celebrity

The five-bedroom mansion, which is situated on Clearwater Harbor, was bought by the 'Pulp Fiction' star and his late wife Kelly Preston back in 2017 for $3 million.

  • Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - John Travolta has sold the Florida home he shared with late wife Kelly Preston for $4 million (£2.9 million).

Kelly passed away in the home last year (July 2020), after a long battle with breast cancer.

Travolta bought the five-bedroom mansion, which is situated on Clearwater Harbor, in 2017. Property records show he paid $3 million (£2.2 million) at the time, according to Page Six.

Fellow Scientologists Tom Cruise and Kirstie Alley also own property in the area, which is near a major Scientology center.

  See also...

Earlier this year, the "Pulp Fiction" star sold another longtime residence - a waterfront pad in Maine - for $5 million (£3.6 million). And in January 2020, he offloaded his $18 million (£13 million) Spanish-style Los Angeles estate.

Travolta currently owns a $2.65 million (£1.9 million) six-bedroom home in a gated community in Calabasas, California. He and Preston, who wed in 1991, bought the house in 2019.

Property aside, John has been keeping Kelly's memory alive. In honor of 2021 Mother's Day, the "Gotti" actor shared Instagram photos of his wife in a bed with him and two of their children, Ella and Benjamin, as well as a snap of her smiling happily while holding their son Jett, who passed away at 16 in 2009.

Along with the happy family pictures, the 67-year-old Hollywood star uploaded a loving tribute that read, "Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. We love and miss you. Happy Mother's Day."

You can share this post!

Josh Peck Spills On Universal Studios Treat John Stamos Offered to Make Up Son's Biting Incident

Mally Mall Seeks to Postpone Prison Sentence Due to Health Issues
Related Posts
John Travolta Shares Sweet Messages for 'Dearest' Late Wife Kelly Preston on Mother's Day

John Travolta Shares Sweet Messages for 'Dearest' Late Wife Kelly Preston on Mother's Day

John Travolta Describes Dancing With Princess Diana as 'Magical'

John Travolta Describes Dancing With Princess Diana as 'Magical'

John Travolta Introduces Son's New Cat

John Travolta Introduces Son's New Cat

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Most Read
Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at Barack Obama's Birthday Bash Amid Guest List Limitation

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at Barack Obama's Birthday Bash Amid Guest List Limitation

Joel Kinnaman Files Restraining Order Against His Ex Over Alleged Blackmail

Joel Kinnaman Files Restraining Order Against His Ex Over Alleged Blackmail

Shannon Sharpe Under Fire After Defending Dr. Dre for Refusing to Help His Homeless Daughter

Shannon Sharpe Under Fire After Defending Dr. Dre for Refusing to Help His Homeless Daughter