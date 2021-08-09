 
 

Asian Doll 'Hurt and Lost' Months After King Von's Death

When sharing her grief on social media, the 'Poppin' ' raptress vows that she 'will give up everything just to have 1 more conversation with von shid even a hug.'

  • Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat) is still mourning the death of King Von. Nearly nine months after the "Hellccats & Trackhawks" spitter died, the "Poppin' " raptress shared her grief on social media and admitted to feeling "hurt and lost."

Making use of Twitter on Saturday, August 7, the 24-year-old penned, "Bro I will give up everything just to have 1 more conversation with von shid even a hug." She then asked in another tweet, "Ever felt like you wanna die?"

"Extremely hurt & lost," the Dallas native further noted in a follow-up post. "Nothing has ever broken me but this right here breaking me into pieces. I hope one day I stop feeling like this... This S**t breaking me down. !"

Asian Doll's Tweets

Asian Doll is still mourning the death of King Von.

This was not the first time Doll expressed her emotions in the wake of her ex-boyfriend's death. Hours after the Chicago MC was killed in an Atlanta shooting in November 2020, she let out a series of heartbreaking posts on Twitter.

"I wanna die 2 s**t it feel like I'm dead already," the self-proclaimed Queen Von wrote at that time. "I'll never be the same I just hope you visit me in all my dreams I just wanna sleep so I can picture us again I just wanna close my eyes & never open then again… Von I'm gone [broken heart emoji]... My heart is gone I'm just a empty soul in a human body I rather die then to feel this pain I CANT TAKE IT IM NOT STRONG ENOUGH VON."

Later in February this year, Doll claimed to be Von's soulmate. "I'm the love of VON life DONT involve me in S**t," she declared on Twitter. "I don't see S**t I don't care." She also revealed that she's "on a mission" and "nobody stopping this s**t fasho."

The "First Off" femcee, whose real name is Misharron Jermeisha Allen, even got several tattoos as tributes to Von. "I got Von tatted 4 times today I'm finna make it 5," she tweeted in March. "cause y'all ain't nevaaaaa just take my boy like that."

