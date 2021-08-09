Asian Doll 'Hurt and Lost' Months After King Von's Death

Instagram Celebrity

When sharing her grief on social media, the 'Poppin' ' raptress vows that she 'will give up everything just to have 1 more conversation with von shid even a hug.'

AceShowbiz - Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat) is still mourning the death of King Von. Nearly nine months after the "Hellccats & Trackhawks" spitter died, the "Poppin' " raptress shared her grief on social media and admitted to feeling "hurt and lost."

Making use of Twitter on Saturday, August 7, the 24-year-old penned, "Bro I will give up everything just to have 1 more conversation with von shid even a hug." She then asked in another tweet, "Ever felt like you wanna die?"

"Extremely hurt & lost," the Dallas native further noted in a follow-up post. "Nothing has ever broken me but this right here breaking me into pieces. I hope one day I stop feeling like this... This S**t breaking me down. !"

This was not the first time Doll expressed her emotions in the wake of her ex-boyfriend's death. Hours after the Chicago MC was killed in an Atlanta shooting in November 2020, she let out a series of heartbreaking posts on Twitter.

"I wanna die 2 s**t it feel like I'm dead already," the self-proclaimed Queen Von wrote at that time. "I'll never be the same I just hope you visit me in all my dreams I just wanna sleep so I can picture us again I just wanna close my eyes & never open then again… Von I'm gone [broken heart emoji]... My heart is gone I'm just a empty soul in a human body I rather die then to feel this pain I CANT TAKE IT IM NOT STRONG ENOUGH VON."

Later in February this year, Doll claimed to be Von's soulmate. "I'm the love of VON life DONT involve me in S**t," she declared on Twitter. "I don't see S**t I don't care." She also revealed that she's "on a mission" and "nobody stopping this s**t fasho."

The "First Off" femcee, whose real name is Misharron Jermeisha Allen, even got several tattoos as tributes to Von. "I got Von tatted 4 times today I'm finna make it 5," she tweeted in March. "cause y'all ain't nevaaaaa just take my boy like that."