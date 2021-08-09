Hugh Jackman Reveals His Skin Biopsy Result for Latest Cancer Scare

Instagram Celebrity

After taking a biopsy as his dermatologist found a new 'irregular' mark on his face, 'The Wolverine' leading man opens up on his next step after the result comes back.

AceShowbiz - Hugh Jackman is giving his fans and followers an update on his latest skin cancer scare. In a new social media post, the "The Wolverine" star revealed that his skin biopsy result came back "inconclusive."

"Update on my biopsy: It's comeback 'inconclusive'. This means they didn't take enough. That said, the worst it can be is a Basel Cell Carcinoma (BCC)," the 52-year-old actor wrote alongside an Instagram video he shared on Sunday, August 8. As to what he's going to do next, he explained, "So when I'm done filming, I'll have it rechecked."

The "X-Men: Days of Future Past" actor also used the chance to remind others to look after their health and get regular skin checks. "I know I'm repeating myself and will probably not stop … please get skin checks and wear sunscreen. If by posting about this I remind one person to go see their dermatologist - I'm happy," he concluded.

In the short video, Hugh first said, "Thank you everyone for your incredible support. I got so much support for the biopsy I just had." The Australian native added, "It actually came back inconclusive which means they didn't take enough because I am about to start filming so we didn't want to go too deep."

"The Greatest Showman" actor also stated that his doctors were relaxed about the procedure with them not fearing anything life threatening. "They are not worried if anything it is a Basel Cell Carcinoma which is not threatening but needs to be taken care of," he told the viewers. He then revealed that he was going to get another biopsy after filming, and promised to update fans after the procedure.

His latest video came a few days after Hugh divulged that he had to undergo a new biopsy after his dermatologists found a new "irregular" mark on his face. At the time, he shared, "I just went to see Lisa and Trevor, my amazing dermatologists and doctors. And they saw something that was a little irregular so they took a biopsy, getting it checked."

"So if you see a shot of me with this [Band-Aid] on, do not freak out. Thank you for your concern," Hugh assured his fans. He then promised, "I'll let you know what's going on but they think it's probably fine."