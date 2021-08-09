Kathy Griffin Reveals Her 'Really Hoarse' Voice After Lung Removal Surgery

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

After removing a portion of her left lung due to cancer, the former star of 'Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List' says that she's 'laughing at everything now,' though her normal voice hasn't come back.

AceShowbiz - Kathy Griffin has come up with a new update on her recovery. Sharing a new video on her social media platform, the former star of "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List" revealed her "really hoarse" voice following lung cancer surgery.

On Saturday, August 7, the 60-year-old took to her Instagram account to share her first video after removing a portion of her left lung. "My voice is like, really hoarse and I don't want to scare people," the comedienne said in the clip. "I'm laughing, it's just even that notion [is funny]." She added, "For some reason, I'm laughing at everything now. And if it's horrible, I laugh way more!"

Her post has since been flooded with loving notes and support from her famous friends in the comment section. "U got this kath !!!" fellow comedian Rosie O'Donnell wrote, while Ross Mathews chimed in with, "Love seeing you smile!!!" In the meantime, Kris Jenner commented, "We are praying for you love you!!!!!!" Rosanna Arquette added, "Love you so. Proud of you friend."

A day after, Kathy shared another video in which she burst into laughter as she detailed her husband Randy Bick's recent accident. "Yesterday, I'm in bed, and I hear this weird noise and I can't figure out what it is," she shared in her nearly 3-minute video. "And then, after a while -- like a while, like a full minute -- I realize it's my poor husband screaming my name from the kitchen in a weird voice, because he was making his lunch and he sliced his hand open, like, bad."

Kathy continued detailing how bad the injury must have been for him to call out to her, considering she's still largely confined to bed rest. She shared that she went downstairs and saw how bad the cut really was. "I see him holding his hand up, and it's bleeding like crazy! Like in a movie or something. And I look down and all four of our dogs are trying to lick up the blood, and it was so gross," she recounted. Catching her breath, she went on joking that she's "going to hell" for laughing at the accident.

Kathy and her husband, whom she married in 2020, then called 911 and paramedics arrived in force. The comic explained through hoarse laughter, "They sent a full fire truck!" She then concluded, "Eventually my husband came back, and now he's fine. But we both just had to laugh at everything."

Kathy first revealed her cancer diagnosis on August 2. "I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung," she penned at the time. "Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing."