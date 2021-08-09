 
 

Lisa Vanderpump's Daughter 'Thrilled' to Be Pregnant With First Child

Lisa Vanderpump's Daughter 'Thrilled' to Be Pregnant With First Child
Instagram
Celebrity

Pandora Vanderpump shows off her growing baby bump while posing along with her parents and her husband Jason Sabo at her mom's 2021 World Dog Day event.

  • Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lisa Vanderpump's daughter is going to be a first-time mom. Having been married to Jason Sabor for a decade, Pandora Vanderpump announced on social media that she's "thrilled" to be pregnant with their first child together.

The 35-year-old broke the happy news on Sunday, August 8. Making use of Instagram, she shared a picture of her posing next to her husband, her mother and her father Ken Todd while attending Lisa's 2021 World Dog Day event. The expectant mom smiled ear-to-ear to the camera as rested her hand on her growing baby bump.

In the caption of the post, Pandora wrote, "Thank you for all your well wishes! It made our @VanderpumpDogs World Dog Day even more special to finally announce our news that Jason and I are having a baby!" She added, "We are thrilled and very excited! It's the first time we've been out in public in a longgg time so it was the perfect place to share the news!"

"Thank you also to all of you who came to World Dog Day- it was a HUGE success!!" she continued. "A special thank you to @wehocity for co-sponsoring and our amazing sponsors, @zappos @hillspet @surrules @tomtom @pumprestaurant @mashvet @theabbeyweho & @greendogdental! We couldn't have done World Dog Day with you!"

  See also...

The announcement was met with positive feedback from "Vanderpump Rules" stars. One in particular was Lala Kent who sent out one red heart emoji in the comment section. Scheana Shay, meanwhile, exclaimed, "SO EXCITED FOR YOU!!!!!!"

Pandora and Jason have been together for 15 years. They will soon celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on August 27. As for the couple's unborn baby, he/she will be Lisa's first grandchild.

When sitting down with Bravo's "The Daily Dish" in 2019, Lisa admitted that she's ready to be a grandmother. "I think I'm prepared. I think I would look forward to that. I love having somebody to kiss and smoother with love. I think I'm prepared. I'll just take the good bits. We won't take the diapers and we won't take the sleep deprivation," she explained.

You can share this post!

Molly Ringwald Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Dad Bob After the Jazz Musician's Death at 80

Kathy Griffin Reveals Her 'Really Hoarse' Voice After Lung Removal Surgery
Related Posts
Lisa Vanderpump's Wine Company Addresses Report of Bugs-Contaminated Bottles

Lisa Vanderpump's Wine Company Addresses Report of Bugs-Contaminated Bottles

Lisa Vanderpump Shuts Down Kyle Richards' Dine and Dash Claim With Receipt

Lisa Vanderpump Shuts Down Kyle Richards' Dine and Dash Claim With Receipt

Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna Appear to Shade Former 'RHOBH' Co-Star Lisa Vanderpump

Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna Appear to Shade Former 'RHOBH' Co-Star Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump Mourns the Death of Her Dog Giggy: 'We Are Devastated'

Lisa Vanderpump Mourns the Death of Her Dog Giggy: 'We Are Devastated'

Most Read
Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Da Brat Weighs In on Being Openly Gay in Hip-Hop Now

Da Brat Weighs In on Being Openly Gay in Hip-Hop Now