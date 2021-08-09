Lisa Vanderpump's Daughter 'Thrilled' to Be Pregnant With First Child

Instagram Celebrity

Pandora Vanderpump shows off her growing baby bump while posing along with her parents and her husband Jason Sabo at her mom's 2021 World Dog Day event.

AceShowbiz - Lisa Vanderpump's daughter is going to be a first-time mom. Having been married to Jason Sabor for a decade, Pandora Vanderpump announced on social media that she's "thrilled" to be pregnant with their first child together.

The 35-year-old broke the happy news on Sunday, August 8. Making use of Instagram, she shared a picture of her posing next to her husband, her mother and her father Ken Todd while attending Lisa's 2021 World Dog Day event. The expectant mom smiled ear-to-ear to the camera as rested her hand on her growing baby bump.

In the caption of the post, Pandora wrote, "Thank you for all your well wishes! It made our @VanderpumpDogs World Dog Day even more special to finally announce our news that Jason and I are having a baby!" She added, "We are thrilled and very excited! It's the first time we've been out in public in a longgg time so it was the perfect place to share the news!"

"Thank you also to all of you who came to World Dog Day- it was a HUGE success!!" she continued. "A special thank you to @wehocity for co-sponsoring and our amazing sponsors, @zappos @hillspet @surrules @tomtom @pumprestaurant @mashvet @theabbeyweho & @greendogdental! We couldn't have done World Dog Day with you!"

The announcement was met with positive feedback from "Vanderpump Rules" stars. One in particular was Lala Kent who sent out one red heart emoji in the comment section. Scheana Shay, meanwhile, exclaimed, "SO EXCITED FOR YOU!!!!!!"

Pandora and Jason have been together for 15 years. They will soon celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on August 27. As for the couple's unborn baby, he/she will be Lisa's first grandchild.

When sitting down with Bravo's "The Daily Dish" in 2019, Lisa admitted that she's ready to be a grandmother. "I think I'm prepared. I think I would look forward to that. I love having somebody to kiss and smoother with love. I think I'm prepared. I'll just take the good bits. We won't take the diapers and we won't take the sleep deprivation," she explained.