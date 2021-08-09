Billie Eilish Scores Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Happier Than Ever'

Music

Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish reigns the Billboard 200 chart with her latest album "Happier Than Ever". The new set arrives atop the list with 238,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending August 5, according to MRC Data. It marks the fifth-largest week of 2021 by equivalent album units earned.

Of the sum, album sales comprise 153,000. SEA units, meanwhile, comprise 84,000 units which equals to 113.87 million on-demand streams of the album's 16 songs. As for TEA units, it comprises a little more than 1,000.

Back to the chart, The Kid LAROI's former No. 1 "F**k Love" descends one rang to No. 2 after earning 65,000 equivalent album units in its second week. No. 3 is Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" which falls from No. 2 to No. 3.

Prince's archival studio album "Welcome 2 America" bows at No. 4 with 55,000 equivalent album units. The album, which was released on July 30, marks the 20th top 10 for the late musician and his highest charting new release since 2009. Doja Cat's "Planet Her" dips from No. 3 to No. 5 with 55,000 equivalent album units earned.

Occupying No. 6 is Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" that falls from No. 4 to 6 after earning 44,000 units. This week also sees rapper Isaiah Rashad landing at No. 7 with "The House Is Burning" after earning 41,000 equivalent album units. It is his first since "The Sun's Tirade" which debuted and peaked at No. 17 back in 2016.

Lil Baby and Lil Durk's former No. 1 "The Voice of the Heroes" falls from No.6 to No. 8 with 30,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia" jumps up from No. 10 to No. 9 with 29,000 units. Rounding out the Top 10 is Polo G's former leader "Hall of Fame". It falls from No. 8 to No. 10 with 27,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200: