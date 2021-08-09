Kenya Moore Filing for Divorce From Marc Daly Weeks Before Vacationing Together

Instagram Celebrity

In an Instagram picture she shared back in June, the 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is all smiles with her estranged husband and their daughter despite having filed the papers the month before.

Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kenya Moore appears to have maintained an amicable relationship with Marc Daly amid their ongoing legal separation. The reality TV star is revealed to have filed for divorce from her estranged husband weeks before they were vacationing together.

Per Radar's report, the Bravo TV personality filed the papers in May. In the petition, the 50-year-old listed the date of marriage as June 10, 2017 and the date of separation as September 19, 2019. She says they have lived in a "bonafide state of separation since that date."

In the documents obtained by the site, Kenya also says the marriage is "irretrievably broken" with no hopes of reconciliation. She additionally demands sole physical and legal custody of their only daughter together, 2-year-old Brooklyn Doris Daly.

"The parties have acquired other joint personal property as a result of their marriage by way of gifts or joint purchases which must be equitably divided as well as martial debt which must be equitably divided," she states about their assets division.

The mother of one also asks the judge to put a temporary order in place during an emergency hearing as her lawyers claim, "To date, there are various issues impacting the care, safety, and well-being of the minor child that could be continuously impacted if not addressed at least on a 'Temporary' basis. Without assistance and direction for this Honorable Court, it is our belief that the un-resolved matters as to the minor child will continue, and could become irreparable."

Marc reportedly responded to Kenya's filing on June 11, asking for joint legal custody of their children, but is onboard with his ex having primary custody. He also asks for the court to award him his "separate real and personal property."

While noting that their marital residence was the home Kenya purchased in Georgia, he says he wants an "equitable division of the parties' martial residence." He also wants the court to order Kenya to pay his legal fees in the case.

Their ongoing divorce went under the radar for months and during that time the former spouses have managed to keep united front for the sake of their child. In June, Kenya posted on her Instagram page a picture from their tropical vacation in the Caribbean with their daughter. In the snap, they were all smiles as "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star flaunted her curves in a snakeskin daring one-piece with racy cut-outs.