Kesha Claims COVID Lockdown Drove Her to Take Up Unusual Hobbies

In addition to admitting she went 'more than a little crazy' during quarantine, the 'Die Young' hitmaker brands the year 2020 as 'a confusing time to be an artist.'

Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ke$Ha became the ultimate podcasting cat lady during the COVID lockdown to stave off helplessness. The pop star is planning to return to the stage and admits she went "more than a little crazy" during quarantine, and took up some unusual hobbies.

"I did do a couple [of] different projects," she tells Billboard. "I'm an exec producer on this podcast called 'Electric Easy' that's coming out next month. That was such a pleasure to work on. It's this really fun dystopian science-fiction podcast. Highly recommend it for anybody who loves celebrating the queer community and celebrating themselves. It's such a passion project."

"Also, during the quarantine I did a podcast talking to other artists about their spiritual and supernatural experiences, which is something I've always been fascinated with...And I bought four cat strollers. I'm taking cat lady to the next level, I'm leveling it up. I've taken up some hobbies... crocheting."

Ke$Ha admits 2020 was "a confusing time to be an artist", and she can't wait to be back performing for audiences.

"Not being able to perform was difficult...," she adds. "I cannot wait to just walk out on stage for the first time. I'm making the set to be the danciest dance party. Just a super skanky dance party is my guide. I'm doing that because I have so much pent-up energy and aggression and emotion for the past 16, 17 months, and I can't be the only one who feels that way."

"I want to provide a safe place where people can come and have fun and be themselves and also escape. We've all been inside with our thoughts and emotions in our heads, if anybody is like me, and trying to figure our lives out and make pivots we didn't know were coming. I'm so excited to provide the happiest place. It's like Disneyland, but skanky Disneyland that's covered in glitter with way more bad words."