 
 

Kanye's New Album 'Donda' Available for Pre-Order Ahead of August 9 Release

Kanye's New Album 'Donda' Available for Pre-Order Ahead of August 9 Release
WENN
Music

The much-anticipated studio album by Kanye West is officially scheduled to come out this coming Monday after it's delayed from the initial release date in July.

  • Aug 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's album "Donda" is to be released on Monday (09Aug21).

The hotly-anticipated album has been listed on Apple Music as available to be pre-ordered now, with a release date scheduled for just two days' time.

Not much is known about Kanye's album but it will have 24 tracks and features collaborations from the likes of Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Playboi Carti, and the late Pop Smoke.

However, fans don't hold out much hope that the LP will actually be released that day as it had an initial release date of 24 July 2020, but was pushed back time and time again.

  See also...

Kanye was very close to his mother Donda, who inspired his album name, before she passed away over a decade ago at the age of just 53 and, although he has accepted she's not here in person anymore, he's convinced she's still supporting him through the highs and lows of life in spirit.

He said, "You know, she's here with us and she's guiding us."

However, the "Bound 2" hitmaker does find it hard to accept that his mother isn't around to watch his four children - North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two - grow up and play.

"This would have been the funnest time of her life to have those kids running around that house and being able to like go and buy them toys," he explained.

Rumor has it, Kanye is also working on a sequel to "Watch the Throne" with Jay Z.

You can share this post!

Justin Timberlake Remembers Backup Singer in Heartfelt Tribute Following Her Death

Kathy Griffin Discharged From Hospital Following Cancer Surgery
Related Posts
Kanye West Will Reportedly Release 'Watch the Throne 2' With Jay-Z Despite Postponing 'Donda'

Kanye West Will Reportedly Release 'Watch the Throne 2' With Jay-Z Despite Postponing 'Donda'

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Kanye West's 'Donda' Listening Party Leaves Fans in Tears as He Begs Kim Kardashian to 'Come Back'

Kanye West's 'Donda' Listening Party Leaves Fans in Tears as He Begs Kim Kardashian to 'Come Back'

Kanye West Gets Spiky When Hanging Out With Lil Yachty Ahead of 'Donda' Listening Party

Kanye West Gets Spiky When Hanging Out With Lil Yachty Ahead of 'Donda' Listening Party

Most Read
Kanye West's 'Donda' Listening Party Leaves Fans in Tears as He Begs Kim Kardashian to 'Come Back'
Music

Kanye West's 'Donda' Listening Party Leaves Fans in Tears as He Begs Kim Kardashian to 'Come Back'

Brian May and Bandmates 'Almost Denying' Queen's Existence After Freddie Mercury's Death

Brian May and Bandmates 'Almost Denying' Queen's Existence After Freddie Mercury's Death

The Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts to Be Replaced by Steve Jordan on U.S. Tour

The Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts to Be Replaced by Steve Jordan on U.S. Tour

Kanye West Will Reportedly Release 'Watch the Throne 2' With Jay-Z Despite Postponing 'Donda'

Kanye West Will Reportedly Release 'Watch the Throne 2' With Jay-Z Despite Postponing 'Donda'

Olivia Rodrigo Finds New Home at Sony Music After Leaving Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo Finds New Home at Sony Music After Leaving Interscope Records

Fans Not Buying It After Jim Jones Insists He Didn't Fall Off 'Verzuz' Stage Despite Viral Video

Fans Not Buying It After Jim Jones Insists He Didn't Fall Off 'Verzuz' Stage Despite Viral Video

DaBaby's Song Removed From U.S. Second Biggest Radio Chain After Homophobic Rant

DaBaby's Song Removed From U.S. Second Biggest Radio Chain After Homophobic Rant

Kanye West Gets Spiky When Hanging Out With Lil Yachty Ahead of 'Donda' Listening Party

Kanye West Gets Spiky When Hanging Out With Lil Yachty Ahead of 'Donda' Listening Party

The Offspring Kick Out Drummer for Refusing to Get Covid Vaccine

The Offspring Kick Out Drummer for Refusing to Get Covid Vaccine

Tom DeLonge Once Approached M. Night Shyamalan to Direct Blink-182's Music Video

Tom DeLonge Once Approached M. Night Shyamalan to Direct Blink-182's Music Video

Jessie J Laughs Off Memes About Nicki Minaj Calling Her Out Over 'Bang Bang' Collaboration Claim

Jessie J Laughs Off Memes About Nicki Minaj Calling Her Out Over 'Bang Bang' Collaboration Claim

Carly Pearce Gets Emotional at 'Super Special' Grand Ole Opry Induction

Carly Pearce Gets Emotional at 'Super Special' Grand Ole Opry Induction

Cyn Covers Sixpence None the Richer's 'Kiss Me' for 'She's All That' Reboot

Cyn Covers Sixpence None the Richer's 'Kiss Me' for 'She's All That' Reboot