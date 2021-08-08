Kanye's New Album 'Donda' Available for Pre-Order Ahead of August 9 Release

WENN Music

The much-anticipated studio album by Kanye West is officially scheduled to come out this coming Monday after it's delayed from the initial release date in July.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's album "Donda" is to be released on Monday (09Aug21).

The hotly-anticipated album has been listed on Apple Music as available to be pre-ordered now, with a release date scheduled for just two days' time.

Not much is known about Kanye's album but it will have 24 tracks and features collaborations from the likes of Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Playboi Carti, and the late Pop Smoke.

However, fans don't hold out much hope that the LP will actually be released that day as it had an initial release date of 24 July 2020, but was pushed back time and time again.

Kanye was very close to his mother Donda, who inspired his album name, before she passed away over a decade ago at the age of just 53 and, although he has accepted she's not here in person anymore, he's convinced she's still supporting him through the highs and lows of life in spirit.

He said, "You know, she's here with us and she's guiding us."

However, the "Bound 2" hitmaker does find it hard to accept that his mother isn't around to watch his four children - North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two - grow up and play.

"This would have been the funnest time of her life to have those kids running around that house and being able to like go and buy them toys," he explained.

Rumor has it, Kanye is also working on a sequel to "Watch the Throne" with Jay Z.