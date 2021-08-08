Justin Timberlake Remembers Backup Singer in Heartfelt Tribute Following Her Death

Instagram Celebrity

The NSYNC singer says his heart feels 'so heavy' as he posts a bittersweet post in honor of one of his backup singers Nicole Hurst who recently passed away.

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake is mourning the death of his backup singer Nicole Hurst.

The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday (06Aug21) to reveal his longtime backup singer Nicole, a member of the Tennessee Kids, has passed away.

Justin said he would "miss (Nicole) dearly" and praised her as a "constant source of joy and positivity."

He wrote, "My heart is so heavy. We lost a beautiful soul this week. Nicole lit up every room she walked into. On and off the stage she was a constant source of joy and positivity."

"Some things feel so unfair and we will never understand why they happen. What I do know is that we were blessed to laugh with her, to travel with her, and to experience her infectious smile and love for a life filled with music. Nicole, it's not enough to say that I am going to miss you dearly. Thank you for your light. I will do my best to carry that with me. I love you, my sister. Forever family and forever a TN Kid. (sic)"

Nicole's cause of death is not yet known.

Back in 2013 she was diagnosed with Stage 2 triple positive breast cancer at the age of 31 and the cancer escalated to Stage 3. However, she revealed in 2015 that her cancer was in remission.