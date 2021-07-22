Jay-Z Rocks Neon Orange Ensemble From Beyonce's New Adidas x Ivy Park Collection

Instagram Celebrity

Diddy's stepson Quincy Brown is another superstar who models the 'Crazy in Love' singer's Flex Park wear, which ranges from size extra small to 4X and will be dropped on Thursday, July 22.

AceShowbiz - Jay-Z has proven that he is such a supportive husband of Beyonce Knowles. Just days before the release of the singer's new Adidas x Ivy Park line, the "Can't Knock the Hustle" rapper modeled a neon orange ensemble from the Flex Park collection.

In a picture shared on the Ivy Park Instagram account on Tuesday, July 20, the hip-hop mogul could be seen rocking an orange polo shirt and matching shorts. He paired the outfit with a white "East Hampton" bucket hat and dark sunglasses.

Fans have since gone wild upon seeing the photo. One user in particular replied, "Okay Uncle Jay we see you." Another exclaimed, "IKDR!! Supportive husband, we love to see it." A third raved, "King Hov adding model to his resume. Go ahead daddy flex!"

Jay-Z is not the only superstar who was featured for the campaign. Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' stepson Quincy Brown also delivered his best model pose by flaunting his toned abs in a pair of orange shorts and matching slides.

Flex Park is the fourth collection of Beyonce's Adidas x Ivy Park line. The collection, which ranges from size extra small to 4X, will officially drop on Thursday, July 22 at adidas.com and on Friday in select stores globally.

This was not the first time Beyonce has recruited family members to model her clothing line. Back in February, her eldest child Blue Ivy Carter appeared in a campaign video of her third Adidas x Ivy Park collection.

The footage saw Blue sporting a cropped printed jacket, leather pants, a fanny pack, white sneakers and a brown face covering. She also showed off her modeling skills in a colorful printed parka and track pants as she stood next to her famous mother.

Her grandmother Tina Knowles later shared the clip on Instagram and showered the 9-year-old with compliments. "My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park . Swing your hair Blue ,!!!!!" she raved in the caption.

"She inserted herself into this shoot," the proud grandma further spilled. "No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said 'I'm not gonna tell you what I could do I'm gonna show you.' I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!!"