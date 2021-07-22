 
 

Jay-Z Rocks Neon Orange Ensemble From Beyonce's New Adidas x Ivy Park Collection

Jay-Z Rocks Neon Orange Ensemble From Beyonce's New Adidas x Ivy Park Collection
Instagram
Celebrity

Diddy's stepson Quincy Brown is another superstar who models the 'Crazy in Love' singer's Flex Park wear, which ranges from size extra small to 4X and will be dropped on Thursday, July 22.

  • Jul 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jay-Z has proven that he is such a supportive husband of Beyonce Knowles. Just days before the release of the singer's new Adidas x Ivy Park line, the "Can't Knock the Hustle" rapper modeled a neon orange ensemble from the Flex Park collection.

In a picture shared on the Ivy Park Instagram account on Tuesday, July 20, the hip-hop mogul could be seen rocking an orange polo shirt and matching shorts. He paired the outfit with a white "East Hampton" bucket hat and dark sunglasses.

Fans have since gone wild upon seeing the photo. One user in particular replied, "Okay Uncle Jay we see you." Another exclaimed, "IKDR!! Supportive husband, we love to see it." A third raved, "King Hov adding model to his resume. Go ahead daddy flex!"

Jay-Z is not the only superstar who was featured for the campaign. Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' stepson Quincy Brown also delivered his best model pose by flaunting his toned abs in a pair of orange shorts and matching slides.

  See also...

Flex Park is the fourth collection of Beyonce's Adidas x Ivy Park line. The collection, which ranges from size extra small to 4X, will officially drop on Thursday, July 22 at adidas.com and on Friday in select stores globally.

This was not the first time Beyonce has recruited family members to model her clothing line. Back in February, her eldest child Blue Ivy Carter appeared in a campaign video of her third Adidas x Ivy Park collection.

The footage saw Blue sporting a cropped printed jacket, leather pants, a fanny pack, white sneakers and a brown face covering. She also showed off her modeling skills in a colorful printed parka and track pants as she stood next to her famous mother.

Her grandmother Tina Knowles later shared the clip on Instagram and showered the 9-year-old with compliments. "My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park . Swing your hair Blue ,!!!!!" she raved in the caption.

"She inserted herself into this shoot," the proud grandma further spilled. "No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said 'I'm not gonna tell you what I could do I'm gonna show you.' I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!!"

You can share this post!

Production of 'Westworld' Season 4 Hampered by Positive COVID-19 Test

Prince George Smiles Widely in His 8th Birthday Portrait
Related Posts
Jay-Z Sued by Damon Dash Over 'Reasonable Doubt' Streaming Rights

Jay-Z Sued by Damon Dash Over 'Reasonable Doubt' Streaming Rights

Jay-Z Sells 'Reasonable Doubt' as NFT on Its 25th Anniversary Days After Suing Dame Dash

Jay-Z Sells 'Reasonable Doubt' as NFT on Its 25th Anniversary Days After Suing Dame Dash

Damon Dash Slapped With Temporary Ban Over Alleged Plans to Sell Jay-Z's Album as NFT

Damon Dash Slapped With Temporary Ban Over Alleged Plans to Sell Jay-Z's Album as NFT

Jay-Z Slaps 'Reasonable Doubt' Album Cover Photographer With Lawsuit for Profiting Off His Likeness

Jay-Z Slaps 'Reasonable Doubt' Album Cover Photographer With Lawsuit for Profiting Off His Likeness

Most Read
Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry
Celebrity

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It

Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party