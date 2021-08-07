 
 

Soccer Stars Sydney Leroux and Dom Dwyer Call It Quits After 6 Years of Marriage

Announcing the separation from her estranged husband, the former member of the U.S. Women's National Team vows that her children have always been and always will be her 'first priority.'

AceShowbiz - Sydney Leroux and Dom Dwyer are going separate ways. After 6 years of marriage, the former member of the U.S. Women's National Team announced in a statement she shared on her social media page that they have decided to split.

"I have always been a transparent person. With that, I would like to share that Dom and I are ending our marriage," the 31-year-old athlete wrote in an Instagram post she shared on Friday, August 6. She then noted that she will always put her kids as her "first priority." She wrote, "My children have always been and always will be my first priority."

Elsewhere in her announcement post, Sydney went on to ask her fans and followers to give her some space and to respect her family's privacy. The mom of two, who shares her children with Dom, said, "I ask that you respect my family's privacy during this time. Thank you."

Prior to the announcement of their split, fans had noticed that Sydney had changed her name on her Instagram account, according to the New York Post. Dropping Dom's last name, she went from Sydney Leroux Dwyer to Sydney Leroux. The professional soccer player, who won a gold medal in the 2012 Olympic, also removed all photos of the couple since 2019 from her page. Meanwhile, her 31-year-old estranged husband did not wish her a happy birthday nor send a Mother's Day message.

The couple's separation post came nearly three months after Dom signed a contract with Toronto FC. In addition, the former soccer power couple played in the same city between 2016-2017.

At the time, Sydney played for FC Kansas City, while Dom competed for Sporting Kansas City. When she was traded to the Pride in 2017, her estranged husband went to Orlando City.

Sydney and Dom first went public in 2014 with their relationship. A year later, they got married in a star-studded wedding. They have two children together, 4-year-old son Cassius Cruz and 2-year-old daughter Roux James.

