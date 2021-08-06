Fans Not Buying It After Jim Jones Insists He Didn't Fall Off 'Verzuz' Stage Despite Viral Video

WENN/HRC Music

Denying that he took a tumble during The LOX and Dipset's clash, the 'We Fly High' rapper clarifies that he 'dove off that motherf**ker head first like [he] was going swimming.'

AceShowbiz - Jim Jones has denied that he fell off the stage during "Verzuz" battle. Fans, however, were not buying the "We Fly High" rapper's claims because a video circulating online showed the opposite.

The clip in question saw Jim walking to the corner of Madison Square Garden's stage while The LOX and Dipset were facing off on Tuesday night, August 3. The 45-year-old then took a tumble and landed among the audience before he jumped back to the stage.

The footage has since gone viral, prompting Jim to offer his clarification on social media. In a clip shared on Instagram Story on Thursday, August 5, he first pointed out, "For the record, I did not fall off the stage."

The Harlem MC, whose real name is Joseph Guillermo Jones II, added, "My ring flew off my hand and I dove off that motherf**ker head first like I was going swimming. I dove! I didn't fall." He then burst into laughter before stressing at the end of the video, "I dove."

Jim's followers, however, didn't believe his explanation. One user in particular wrote, "Nah he tripped and fell. Stop it Jim." Another opined, "So he just telling us that we all can't see now." A third suggested, "U don't gotta save face over a fall bra, the s**t happens to everybody at least once in they life."

"Stop da cap jimmy," an individual urged, while someone else insisted, "No u walked oofff man lol." One person chimed in, "You fell!!! And got murdered!!! Tie your shoe laces, you're tripping!!! CAPo!!!"

Aside from Jim, Jadakiss stole attention during the Tuesday battle with his closing freestyle over Notorious B.I.G.'s "Who Shot Ya". Jim himself praised his skills following the performance, "I tip my hat to u love it for free see you on tour. I had a...blast," he wrote underneath Jadakiss' celebratory post.