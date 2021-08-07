 
 

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Fans can't help noticing the 'Follow God' spitter's junk as he only wears a tank top, briefs and a face mask while taking a nap ahead of his listening party.

  • Aug 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West fans got more than what they bargained for when tuning into his "Countdown to Donda" livestream. Taking fans behind the scenes as he prepared for his second album listening party in Atlanta, the Georgia native accidentally showed his bulge in the raw footage.

In the wee hours of Thursday, August 5, Apple Music launched a livestream via an in-app takeover. At around 11 A.M. ET, the livestream featured footage of the 44-year-old sleeping. Around an hour later, he woke up as he appeared to be rushing to use the restroom.

As Kanye got up from his mattress, he revealed he was only wearing a black top and briefs underneath his white sheet while also donning a face mask which he often sports these days. He then walked towards the camera, giving a brief but clear look at his junk.

Stunned by what they saw on the livestream, people couldn't help taking to social media to troll Kanye. "wtf is wrong with Kayne (sic) why we gotta see dis," a shocked user reacted. Another cheekily commented, "That thang heavy."

"We seen dat Kanye," a third remarked, while someone else claimed, "He knew what he was doing! No wonder Kim tried to hold on to the marriage!" Another similarly speculated, "Now we see why Kim stayed so long," as another added, "Chicago men are blessed on gawd !"

Some others, meanwhile, were left baffled by Kanye's choice of outfit while he was sleeping. "He sleep in that face mask?" one asked. Another posed the same question, "Why the hell is he wearing a ski mask?" Another wondered, "And and whyyy he dressed like that this man love attention."

Kanye threw another "Donda" listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night. He reportedly got emotional as he delivered a song titled "Love, Unconditionally", getting on his knees as he sang, "I'm losing all my family, darling come back to me," which many assumed to be a cry for his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to come back.

Kim herself was present at the event with her four children, wearing matching all-black outfits.

