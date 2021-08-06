Lourdes Leon Fires Back at Assumption She's Madonna's 'Talentless Rich' Daughter

WENN/Instagram/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

In a new magazine interview, the eldest daughter of the 'Material Girl' hitmaker also slams online trolls who criticize her decision to not shave her armpits.

AceShowbiz - Lourdes Leon has gotten candid about growing up in the spotlight as the daughter of Madonna. In a new magazine interview, the eldest daughter of the "Material Girl" hitmaker fired back at claims that only recognize her as a "talentless rich kid."

Gracing the cover of the September issue of Vogue with fellow young models, including Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid, the 24-year-old revealed the extra pressures as the daughter of an icon in an interview with the magazine. "People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her," she shared in her cover story, adding, "But I'm not." Proving that she didn't rely on her mother's wealth, she revealed that she paid for college herself and lives on her own in Bushwick.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lourdes, born Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, revealed how she felt when online trolls criticized her for not shaving her armpits. "Yeah, come at me, bro," she told the magazine. Her statement came nearly four months after she showed off her natural hair in a selfie shared by Madonna on her Instagram page.

At the time, Lourdes looked stunning in a green halterneck dress and confidently exposed her unshaven underarm as she and the Queen of Pop posed in a garden. In the caption of the post, the 62-year-old proud mom wrote, "Like Pieces of your Heart Walking around outside of you...[love] #lola."

Lourdes clearly won't go easy on those throwing negative comments on her. Earlier this year, she set aside time to offer some sassy clapbacks at the trolls who criticized her very first "thirst trap" Instagram post.

"Does your mom know u don't wash ur a**?" Lourdes responded to an Instagram user who commented, "Not u thirst trapping…. what would ur mom think." As another critic chimed in, "Your mother made a masterpiece called Hard Candy," referencing Madonna's 2008 album, she then wrote back, "Your mother sucks wild d**k."

Lourdes, whose nickname is Lola, is Madonna's eldest child. Aside from Lourdes, the pop star is also a mother to 20-year-old Rocco Ritchie, 15-year-old Mercy James and David Banda as well as 8-year-old twin daughters Stella and Estere Ciccone.