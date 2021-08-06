DJ Paul Johnson Lost Battle With COVID-19

Instagram Celebrity

The house music legend, who influenced artists such as Daft Punk, passed away at the age of 50 after being hospitalized at Little Company of Mary Medical Center.

AceShowbiz - DJ Paul Johnson has died after contracting COVID-19. The house music legend, who influenced artists such as Daft Punk, passed away at the age of 50 on Wednesday, August 4.

"Our greatness passed away this morning at 9am the house music legend we all know as PJ aka PAUL JOHNSON has passed away in this day of AUGUST 4th 2021," so read a statement on Paul's Facebook page. "Rest In Heaven Paul."

Paul was previously hospitalized at Little Company of Mary Medical Center in suburban Evergreen Park in mid-July. At that time, he shared on Instagram a video of himself being put on a ventilator. "I f**king love all of you," he said in the footage, which he captioned, "Each & Every One Of You. But You Know This Because I NEVER Go Without Telling You This."

On the next day, Paul, best known for his 1999 hit "Get Get Down", shared an update on his condition. "S**ts Taken A TURN for The Worse. Next Is To Transfer Me To Downtown An A Full Throat [Ventilator]. Meaning. I Will Not Be Breathing For My Self," he divulged.

In late July, his longtime friend Eloise Karlatiras claimed he was finally breathing on his own. Unfortunately, things took a turn as he died even after recovering from the coronavirus.

Among those who paid their final tribute to the late musician was DJ Charlie Tee. Charlie tweeted, "A reminder that all music we love and consume today, irregardless of its genre has roots and pioneers that sparked further inspiration. Paul Johnson we are forever indebted to you and your musical genius for paving the way. Rest In Power."

"Paul Johnson taught us how to bounce to the beat. A groove like no other, honestly. This is so depressing," DJ Mike Servito penned on his own post. "But the records, the music will remain timeless and uplifting. We will always have that Chicago groove."

Paul was born in Chicago in 1971. He began DJing when he was 13 years old. He started producing in 1990 and went on to release hundreds of records throughout his career. Paul was described as an influence by Daft Punk on their 1997 track "Teachers", in which the French duo listed the names of their heroes.