'The Crown': Elizabeth Debicki Looks Identical to Princess Diana in First-Look Photo

Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - The first look at the new Prince Diana on "The Crown" has found its way to the net. In a picture from the set, fans can see Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki channeling the Princess of Wales while filming the hit Netflix drama at the Ardverikie Estate in Scotland.

In the picture that circulated online, Debicki donned Diana's favorite looks which consisted of jeans and a chic, oversized blazer. The "Tenet" actress was also joined by two child actors who most likely play the younger versions of Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Debicki takes over the role of the beloved royal from Emma Corrin, who plays Diana in season 4. Netlix announced her casting back in August, writing on Twitter, "Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6)."

In the accompaniment statement, the "The Great Gatsby" star said, "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

This arrives after it was revealed that "The Crown" added James Murray as Prince Andrew in the two final seasons of the series. Prior to him, Tom Byrne played the Duke of York in series 4. Joining James in the new season is Emma Laird Craig as Andrew's now-former wife Sarah Ferguson.

Season 5 will also feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Andrew Havill as the Queen's private secretary Robert Fellowes, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. Jonny Lee Miller, meanwhile, is set to portray U.K. Prime Minister John Major.