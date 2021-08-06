 
 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Considered Moving to New Zealand Before Settling Down in L.A.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Considered Moving to New Zealand Before Settling Down in L.A.
WENN
Celebrity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex apparently wanted to relocate to the country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean before stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex considered moving to New Zealand.

The couple stepped down as senior members of the British Royal Family last year (20) and moved to Meghan's native California, but New Zealand's governor-general Dame Patsy Reddy revealed the couple were thinking about a different move back in 2018.

The couple made the comments when they visited New Zealand at the end of a 16-day royal tour of the South Pacific in 2018, where Reddy said they appeared tired.

Dame Patsy said, "I remember they'd just been down to the Abel Tasman National Park when we sat down and had a drink, and they said that they could imagine living in a place like this and wondered whether we thought it would be theoretically possible. Even possible for them to have a place in New Zealand."

  See also...

"Of course, we said, 'Sure. It would be fine.' There are lots of opportunities to live in New Zealand, but that would be something that they'd have to explore."

"They were looking at how they might raise their family. And obviously, they've made some decisions since."

Harry and Meghan have son Archie, two, and they welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana in June.

The Duchess recently celebrated her 40th birthday. She marked the occasion by announcing a new initiative to help mentor women who're going back to work amid pandemic.

She recruited funnywoman Melissa McCarthy, singer Adele, poet Amanda Gorman, feminist activist Gloria Steinem, and TV journalist and host Katie Couric.

You can share this post!

'The Crown' Adds James Murray as Prince Andrew for Season 5

Val Kilmer Doing Well Amid 'Grueling' Recovery From Throat Cancer Battle
Related Posts
Meghan Markle Receives Birthday Messages From Her Royal In-Laws

Meghan Markle Receives Birthday Messages From Her Royal In-Laws

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Added to Line of Succession Two Months After Birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Added to Line of Succession Two Months After Birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet