'The Crown' Adds James Murray as Prince Andrew for Season 5

ITV/WENN TV

The Netflix royal drama series has cast the 'Cutting It' actor to play Queen Elizabeth's second son who was portrayed by Tom Byrne in the previous season.

Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Andrew will be played by James Murray in "The Crown".

"Cutting It" actor James is set to take over the role of Queen Elizabeth's second son from Tom Byrne, who played him in series four of the Netflix series.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column, "The producers and casting team searched high and low for the best people for the roles."

"It's important to have something of a likeness to their characters, but also the acting chops to carry their stories. They're delighted with their casting."

"The Crown" has undergone a complete cast refresh for season five as the story of the royal family jumps forward to portray events that took place in the 1990s. Alongside James, the series will feature Emma Laird Craig as Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Andrew Havill will play the Queen's private secretary Robert Fellowes and Imelda Staunton has been cast as Queen Elizabeth, with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Jonny Lee Miller will be playing the role of U.K. Prime Minister John Major, who began his tenure in November 1990 and served until May 1997.

The star is taking over the on-screen political role from Gillian Anderson, who played Major's predecessor Margaret Thatcher in season four of the series.

It's not yet known how long Jonny will appear in the show, as the upcoming seasons are expected to cover the death of Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in August 1997, after Tony Blair had taken over as Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, it was also previously reported that Andrew Scott could be brought in to play Tony Blair, although he would need to rearrange other commitments in order to be available for filming.