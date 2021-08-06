 
 

Val Kilmer Doing Well Amid 'Grueling' Recovery From Throat Cancer Battle

According to her daughter Mercedes, the 'Batman Forever' actor is recovering well although the process is 'just as grueling' as the actual disease itself.

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Val Kilmer's recovery from the trachea operation he had as part of his battle against throat cancer has been "just as gruelling" as his attempts to fight cancer itself.

The 61-year-old actor's cancer battle is documented in the upcoming documentary "Val", which also features his children Jack and Mercedes. Speaking to U.S. TV show "Extra" about their dad's health, Mercedes explained, "He's doing well, (he's) still recovering."

"The recovery process is just as gruelling as the actual disease," she added.

Jack also revealed that, while Val had wanted to take part in promoting the documentary, which is due for release on Amazon Prime on Friday (06Aug21), he's there "in spirit."

"It's very emotional for him to watch it and we wish he could be here but, you know, he's here in spirit and he's just so proud of this and that people get to see a side of him that has never been seen before," he told Entertainment Tonight.

Last year, the actor joked he sounded like a pirate after his throat surgery. As he promoted his memoir "I'm Your Huckleberry", he assured his fans, "I feel a lot better than I sound."

"I feel wonderful," he said. "I was diagnosed with throat cancer which healed very quickly." As he touched his neck, he added, "This is a tracheotomy to help me breathe because my glands in my throat swelled up as well."

Val Kilmer previously denied throat cancer rumors. He eventually admitted it after Michael Douglas confirmed he's "dealing with exactly what I had."

