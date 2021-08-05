 
 

Minnie Driver Gushes Over Return to Ireland to Film 'Modern Love'

Going back to the Emerald Isle to shoot her new mini-movie for the Amazon Prime series, the 'Circle of Friends' actress claims she even loved her quarantine period in the Wicklow Mountains.

AceShowbiz - Minnie Driver felt she was "home" while filming her latest project in Ireland. The English actress, who played Irishwoman Bernadette Hogan in the 1995 film "Circle of Friends", returned to the Emerald Isle to shoot her new mini-movie for Amazon Prime's "Modern Love" series.

In the first episode of the series' second season, Driver portrays a remarried widow who conjures up her late husband during trips in his vintage Triumph sportscar.

"I love Ireland. I think it must be that there's something there for me," she tells Press Association. "That it is a cornerstone of my life because it has been that way every single time I set foot there. I feel it's a sense of coming home, but it's really just a sense of connection."

And Minnie even loved her quarantine period in the Wicklow Mountains before filming began, calling it "one of the happiest times."

"I mean it's so evocative of a time that I was so happy, and that's never changed," she added.

Driver previously revealed the "Modern Love" episode, "On a Serpentine Road, With the Top Down", will always be very special to her, because it features her late mum, who passed away in March.

"She'd [mum] read the script and she loved it and I do all my driving in this show and I FaceTimed her from the car," Minnie told "Live With Kelly & Ryan". "There's a scene at the very beginning of the show, where it looks like, just I'm talking to myself... and she was on FaceTime on the seat next to me, so she's in the episode with me, which I will forever be grateful for."

The second season of the real-life love story anthology series, based on a New York Times column, also features episodes starring Emma Roberts, Kit Harington, and Anna Paquin. It debuts on Amazon Prime next week (August 13).

