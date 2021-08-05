Britney Spears Uses Animals for Therapy to Deal With Anxiety

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Gimme More' hitmaker reveals to her online followers that she has been spending time with animals like pig and horse to help ease her struggle with social anxiety.

Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears hangs out with horses and pigs to relieve her social anxiety.

In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday (03Aug21), she is seen petting a large, spotted pig, and the pop star explains her time with animals is really "therapeutic."

"I've never shared this because it's embarrassing as I'm supposed to be a fearless performer," she wrote alongside the clip, "but I also used to spend time with horses doing equine therapy a few days a week to ease my social anxiety."

"I find spending time with animals like this peaceful pig to be very therapeutic !!!! I do think it helps when I hear about other people who experience the same thing ... it makes me feel like I'm not alone (heart emoji) !!!! (sic)"

However, she's not racing to snap up any extra pets.

"I'm sure getting a pet pig might seem cool and I thought so too when I first got out of the car but within five minutes of meeting this lil guy he pooped five times!!!!! (sic)"

Britney is due back in court on 29 September (21) with her new lawyer Mathew Rosengart for the next hearing in her conservatorship battle against her father, Jamie Spears.

Britney has become very vocal on social media in expressing her thoughts about her conservatorship after being silent for a long time.

As her family expressed concerns and insisted they only wanted the best for her, the singer slammed those "closest" to her. Without mentioning any names, she insisted they hadn't "shown up" in her time of need.