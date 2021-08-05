 
 

Britney Spears Uses Animals for Therapy to Deal With Anxiety

Britney Spears Uses Animals for Therapy to Deal With Anxiety
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Gimme More' hitmaker reveals to her online followers that she has been spending time with animals like pig and horse to help ease her struggle with social anxiety.

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears hangs out with horses and pigs to relieve her social anxiety.

In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday (03Aug21), she is seen petting a large, spotted pig, and the pop star explains her time with animals is really "therapeutic."

"I've never shared this because it's embarrassing as I'm supposed to be a fearless performer," she wrote alongside the clip, "but I also used to spend time with horses doing equine therapy a few days a week to ease my social anxiety."

"I find spending time with animals like this peaceful pig to be very therapeutic !!!! I do think it helps when I hear about other people who experience the same thing ... it makes me feel like I'm not alone (heart emoji) !!!! (sic)"

However, she's not racing to snap up any extra pets.

  See also...

"I'm sure getting a pet pig might seem cool and I thought so too when I first got out of the car but within five minutes of meeting this lil guy he pooped five times!!!!! (sic)"

Britney is due back in court on 29 September (21) with her new lawyer Mathew Rosengart for the next hearing in her conservatorship battle against her father, Jamie Spears.

Britney has become very vocal on social media in expressing her thoughts about her conservatorship after being silent for a long time.

As her family expressed concerns and insisted they only wanted the best for her, the singer slammed those "closest" to her. Without mentioning any names, she insisted they hadn't "shown up" in her time of need.

You can share this post!

Normani 'So Terrified' to Play Racy Song 'Wild Side' to Her Dad

Paris Hilton Already Picks Out Names for Her Child Ahead of Wedding
Related Posts
Britney Spears' Fans Liken Her Story of Getting Locked in Bathroom to Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears' Fans Liken Her Story of Getting Locked in Bathroom to Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears Puts Her 'Love Glasses On' as She Dismisses Haters

Britney Spears Puts Her 'Love Glasses On' as She Dismisses Haters

Britney Spears Cups Her Bare Breasts in Topless Video

Britney Spears Cups Her Bare Breasts in Topless Video

Britney Spears Backed by Medical Team for Removal of Father as Conservator

Britney Spears Backed by Medical Team for Removal of Father as Conservator

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce