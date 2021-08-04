Brendan Fraser Added to Cast of Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

WENN/Brian To Movie

'The Mummy' star, who has also landed a part in Max Barbakow's comedy 'Brothers', will be joining Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie based on David Grann's bestselling book.

AceShowbiz - Brendan Fraser has joined the star-studded cast of Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon".

It's the latest win on the comeback trail for Fraser, who laid low after hitting headlines for accusing a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association of sexual harassment in 2018.

He told GQ the experience made him "retreat" and feel "reclusive." He suspected he'd been blacklisted by the organization, saying, "Work withered on the vine for me."

Now he'll be working with one of the most prestigious directors in Hollywood, alongside Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Killers of the Flower Moon", based on the bestselling book of the same name by David Grann about the serial murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage tribe in 1920s Oklahoma.

According to Deadline, Fraser will play a lawyer by the name of WS Hamilton. "The Mummy" star has also joined the cast of Max Barbakow's comedy "Brothers (2022)", alongside Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin, and Glenn Close.

Fraser was last seen in Steven Soderbergh's "No Sudden Move". Meanwhile, the actor has put on a considerable amount of weight to play a morbidly obese recluse in the upcoming film "The Whale (2021)".

About "Killers of the Flower Moon" itself, screenwriter Eric Roth previously told Collider, "We all had our moments of trying to figure out how best to portray things because the story is so impactful - and I think we ended up with exactly the right material and that Marty made the right decisions."

"I just think he's going to make - and obviously I would say this - but I think [of] all my work, this one could be one of the great movies. I really mean that," the scribe continued gushing. "I think it has all the ingredients, which I don't want to jinx it, but the story is so important."