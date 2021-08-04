'Thor: Love and Thunder' Set Photos Reveal Christian Bale's Transformation Into Gorr the God Butcher

WENN/Frederic Kern Movie

Giving first look at the 'Batman Begins' star as the movie villain, the new pictures from the set in Malibu see the actor completely unrecognizable under his full face prosthetic.

AceShowbiz - Christian Bale transformed into Gorr the God Butcher in new set pictures of "Thor: Love and Thunder". Taken during the filming of the upcoming Marvel movie, the photos give first look at the actor as the movie villain.

During the shooting in Malibu, California this week, the 47-year-old was seen for the first time in character. In the images obtained by Daily Mail, he was completely unrecognizable as he was going gray from head to toe.

Bale looked menacing underneath a silver ensemble while he sported a full face prosthetic. His exposed arms and hands were also painted gray as he tried to hide himself under a black robe when crossing the set.

Bale's transformation into Gorr the God Butcher is quite a surprise since it could be done with CGI during post-production. Still, other MCU characters such as Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff), who are all also set to return for the fourth "Thor" movie, also went with practical makeup during the shooting.

Gorr the God Butcher is an alien who hails from a planet afflicted by environmental calamities and whose prayers to the gods go unanswered. He first appeared in the January 2015 comic, "Thor: God of Thunder #2". The character suffered a crisis of faith after his whole family was killed due to the harsh conditions in his homeworld.

He eventually planned his revenge on the Gods by bonding with a weapon called All-Black the Necrosword which he used to kill his first God victim. In the comics, he encounters Thor and tortures him to reveal the location of the Asgardians.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" has shot its major portion in Sydney, Australia before Bale was spotted on the set in Malibu. It's unclear how long the production will continue in the states or how many scenes are left to be filmed.

In the upcoming movie, Chris Hemsworth will reprise his titular role as the God of Thunder, Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster, who will become the superhero the Mighty Thor, and Tessa Thompson is back as Valkyrie. "Guardians of the Galaxy" stars Chris Pratt, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum as well as Vin Diesel are also set to appear in the film.

Taika Waititi once again serves as director. Disney has announced February 11, 2022 as the release date of the movie.