Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

WENN/Avalon Music

Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Garth Brooks' latest concert didn't go as planned. The "Friends in Low Places" hitmaker, who was set to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 31, was forced to put his show on hold due to thunderstorms and now fans are asking for a refund.

The Saturday event started around 7:50 P.M. with a special opening set from the Grand Ole Opry that featured country singers Chris Young, Emmylou Harris and Garth's wife, Trisha Yearwood. However, when Emmylou took the stage, a storm approached the venue. Thousands of fans were then ordered to evacuate themselves.

As for fans who had not entered the venue yet, they were reminded to stay in their vehicles. "Shelter in place‼️ If you are in the parking lot, stay in your cars. If you are approaching the gates, enter through gates one or six and shelter in place," so read a warning shared on Nissan Stadium's Instagram account.

Officials initially announced that the concert would be rescheduled on Sunday. However, they declared in a new statement, "After collaborating with our vendors and local officials, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour at Nissan Stadium."

"Unfortunately we were unable to secure adequate safety personnel and provide our standard of fan experience in order to move forward with the concert on Sunday evening. We look forward to sharing the rescheduled date in the near future," the officials went on. "Tickets and parking will be honored for the rescheduled date. More information on ticket options will be provided in the very near future."

In response to the announcement, one Instagram user replied, "Yeah so rough…. Refunds need to be offered. They'll sell out regardless." Another demanded, "Well drove from Texas please offer a refund we cannot stay past Monday night." A third echoed, "Really hoping for a refund."

The new reschedule date has yet to be revealed.