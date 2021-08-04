Jenna Dewan Calls Out Media For 'False' Headlines About Channing Tatum's Absence in Raising Everly

WENN/Lia Toby Celebrity

After revealing that she found it 'difficult' in the early days of parenting her daughter because her ex-husband 'wasn't available,' the 'Witches of East End' alum says that she speaks only for herself and 'not about him.'

Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jenna Dewan has slammed the media for making "false" headlines about her ex-husband Channing Tatum. The "Step Up" actress didn't waste her time to set the record straight on her statement regarding the "21 Jump Street" actor's absence in raising their daughter Everly.

"It's unfortunate that countless media outlets have taken an important conversation on a woman's experience with postpartum issues," the 40-year-old actress began her statement that she shared on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 3. The mother of two also noted that the media "pulled quotes" to make it appear that she was slamming her daughters' father, noting that it's "something [she] would never do."

Jenna Dewan called out media for their 'false' headlines about Channing Tatum following her candid interview.

Jenna explained further, "Anyone who actually listens to the interview, something I encourage everyone to do, will clearly see that my words have been distorted for clicks and to push false, salacious gossip with no regard for the actual people involved, or the message intended." The "Witches of East End" alum also pointed out that she only spoke for herself during the candid conversation, "As two working parents, we both faced challenges at the time, but I speak only for myself and not about him."

In the Monday, August 2 episode of Dear Media's podcast "Dear Gabby", Jenna shared that she once had a hard time after giving birth to daughter Everly as her then-husband "wasn't available." She revealed, "I had to travel with [Everly] and at the time, Chan wasn't available to be with us for the most part." She continued recalling, "So, it was me, my doula and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks."

"That was really hard because that was long hours," Jenna remembered the long trip. She also noted that she had to take her baby daughter to work, "I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult."

Jenna, who finalized her divorce from Channing in 2019, continued to explain the hardships she faced "without a partner" weeks after her first child's arrival. She said, "I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness."