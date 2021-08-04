T.I. Admits to Having 'Phenomenal Time' When He's Arrested Following Bike Incident With Cop

WENN/Instar Celebrity

Detailing his arrest during a live stream, the 'Live Your Life' hitmaker reveals that the police officers didn't put him in handcuffs and they just 'opened the door and invited' him to the backseat.

AceShowbiz - Rapper T.I. was arrested following a bike incident that involved a police officer in Amsterdam. Detailing his arrest during a live stream, the "Live Your Life" hitmaker admitted that he had a "phenomenal time" when he was booked.

"So, I'm locked up now," the 40-year-old musician began his Instagram live session. He recalled the incident, "I'm obviously not supposed to have my phone as I'm biking, and because the policeman ran into me and broke his rear view [mirror], and because I didn't have my passport on me."

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., continued his story, "I don't know, it'll be fine. But [the cop] was extremely upset." Keeping a positive attitude, the "Dead and Gone" spitter claimed, "I myself, I was having a great time. Still, I'm still not upset. I'm having a phenomenal time."

Of the reasons why he had "a phenomenal time," T.I. shared, "They arrested me, they didn't even put me in handcuffs." The three-time Grammy winner detailed, "They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat. I obliged."

T.I. also said that the police officers weren't letting him post a bond with a large amount of cash he showed to have on him. As a result, the rapper had to call someone to bail him out. "We're working on the buddy system out here…and I like," he explained before ending the Instagram live session.

According to TMZ, T.I. went on Instagram Live after being released and said that he wasn't mad that he got detained. During his live session, the Dave depicter in "Ant-Man" casually said that "everybody has a bad morning."

The "Kill the King" artist has been vacationing around Europe with his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris as they celebrate their 11th anniversary. The happy couple must have stopped in Amsterdam while they're in Europe.