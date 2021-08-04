 
 

T.I. Admits to Having 'Phenomenal Time' When He's Arrested Following Bike Incident With Cop

T.I. Admits to Having 'Phenomenal Time' When He's Arrested Following Bike Incident With Cop
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

Detailing his arrest during a live stream, the 'Live Your Life' hitmaker reveals that the police officers didn't put him in handcuffs and they just 'opened the door and invited' him to the backseat.

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper T.I. was arrested following a bike incident that involved a police officer in Amsterdam. Detailing his arrest during a live stream, the "Live Your Life" hitmaker admitted that he had a "phenomenal time" when he was booked.

"So, I'm locked up now," the 40-year-old musician began his Instagram live session. He recalled the incident, "I'm obviously not supposed to have my phone as I'm biking, and because the policeman ran into me and broke his rear view [mirror], and because I didn't have my passport on me."

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., continued his story, "I don't know, it'll be fine. But [the cop] was extremely upset." Keeping a positive attitude, the "Dead and Gone" spitter claimed, "I myself, I was having a great time. Still, I'm still not upset. I'm having a phenomenal time."

  See also...

Of the reasons why he had "a phenomenal time," T.I. shared, "They arrested me, they didn't even put me in handcuffs." The three-time Grammy winner detailed, "They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat. I obliged."

T.I. also said that the police officers weren't letting him post a bond with a large amount of cash he showed to have on him. As a result, the rapper had to call someone to bail him out. "We're working on the buddy system out here…and I like," he explained before ending the Instagram live session.

According to TMZ, T.I. went on Instagram Live after being released and said that he wasn't mad that he got detained. During his live session, the Dave depicter in "Ant-Man" casually said that "everybody has a bad morning."

The "Kill the King" artist has been vacationing around Europe with his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris as they celebrate their 11th anniversary. The happy couple must have stopped in Amsterdam while they're in Europe.

You can share this post!

Jenna Dewan Calls Out Media For 'False' Headlines About Channing Tatum's Absence in Raising Everly

Jennifer Aniston Says It's 'Unfortunate' That She's Forced to Cut People Off Over Vaccination Status
Related Posts
T.I. Accuses Gay Community of Bullying and Harassing Rappers After DaBaby's Homophobic Rant

T.I. Accuses Gay Community of Bullying and Harassing Rappers After DaBaby's Homophobic Rant

T.I. Shades Lil Nas X When Defending DaBaby's Homophobic Outburst at Rolling Loud

T.I. Shades Lil Nas X When Defending DaBaby's Homophobic Outburst at Rolling Loud

T.I. Slams Sabrina Peterson as 'Adjudged Liar' in Attempt to Toss Her Lawsuit

T.I. Slams Sabrina Peterson as 'Adjudged Liar' in Attempt to Toss Her Lawsuit

Sabrina Peterson Claims T.I. Pays His Security Guard for $25K to Kill Her

Sabrina Peterson Claims T.I. Pays His Security Guard for $25K to Kill Her

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Fetty Wap Mourning the Death of 4-Year-old Daughter Lauren

Fetty Wap Mourning the Death of 4-Year-old Daughter Lauren