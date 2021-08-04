 
 

Over Half of Tickets for Kanye West's Second 'Donda' Listening Event Sold Out in Just One Hour

WENN/Will Alexander
The 'Wash Us in the Blood' rapper will once again gather his devotees to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta one day before he releases his 10th studio album.

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has proven how much he is adored for his music. The "Wash Us in the Blood" rapper, who will host another listening party for his long-awaited album "Donda" at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, reportedly has sold out more than a half of the tickets in just one hour.

The second show, which is creative-directed by Demna Gvasalia, will be held on Thursday, August 5 at 9:00 P.M. EST. It will take place at the same 71,000-seat venue where the 44-year-old MC hosted the first "Donda" listening party.

Kanye himself confirmed the date on Instagram page. Fans can visit Ticketmaster.com to purchase the tickets, which have been up for sale since Monday, August 2 at 10:00 A.M. EST.

Kanye initially premiered "Donda" on July 22 to a sold-out crowd at the Atlanta stadium. Among those who attended the event was his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, as well as Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian.

The billionaire "Gold Digger" spitter even resides at the stadium to finish his 10th studio album. He reportedly pays $1 million a day for his residency. A few days earlier, he gave fans a look at his small bedroom inside the venue, which only features one single bed, a flat-screen TV and a digital clock that were hanging on the walls as well as one small wardrobe with a few clothes.

"Donda" was previously slated to be released on Friday, July 23. However, social media star Justin LaBoy announced on Twitter that the release date was changed to August 6. "KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH. THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE. HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS #DONDA #RESPECTFULLY (sic)," so read the tweet.

