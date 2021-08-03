Jenna Dewan Finds It 'Difficult' in Early Days of Parenting as Ex Channing Tatum 'Wasn't Available'

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

In a new podcast interview, the 'Step Up' actress opens up that she experienced 'a lot of postpartum anxiety' after giving birth to her now 8-year-old daughter Everly.

AceShowbiz - Jenna Dewan has thrown a subtle shade at her ex Channing Tatum. Taking a look back at her motherhood journey in a new interview, the "Step Up" actress revealed that she found some difficulties after giving birth to daughter Everly as her then-husband "wasn't available."

In the Monday, August 2 episode of Dear Media's podcast "Dear Gabby", the 40-year-old actress admitted to having a hard time because she "had to travel with [Everly] and at the time, Chan wasn't available to be with us for the most part." She recalled, "So, it was me, my doula and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks."

"That was really hard because that was long hours," Jenna noted of the long travel, adding that she had to take her baby girl to work, "I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult."

Jenna continued to explain the hardships she faced "without a partner" weeks after her first child's arrival. She said, "I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness."

Elsewhere in the candid conversation, Jenna also revealed that she had "a lot of postpartum anxiety" at the time. She remembered, "It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you're up a couple of times in the night and then you're working all day."

Although her experience during the first couple of months following Everly's birth was a little different than what she envisioned, she noted that when it came to giving birth to her now 16-month-old son Callum, whom she shares with her fiance Steve Kazee, in March 2020, she was at a different, calmer phase of life.

"This time around, I was so grounded," Jenna admitted while discussing being a second-time mother. "Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest and it was different," she added, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jenna and Channing wed in 2009. The former couple decided to part ways ten years after they tied the knot. "The Resident" actress got engaged to Steve in February 2020 after dating since 2018.