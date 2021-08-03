'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Looks Unbothered Despite Having Her Kids Move in With Ex

Instagram Celebrity

The 29-year-old reality star, who shares daughter Kensie and son Saint with Thomas Ravenel, is currently fighting to regain joint custody of the two children.

AceShowbiz - Kathryn Dennis managed to keep a positive attitude despite having her kids moving in with his ex Thomas Ravenel. The "Southern Charm" star, who is currently fighting to regain joint custody of daughter Kensie and son Saint, appeared to be in good spirits in her recent social media post.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, August 2, the 29-year-old mom shared a selfie in which she flashed a pair of bronze necklaces. Alongside the snap, she wrote, "My necklace says Mama on the front, Kensie on one side and Saint on the other, with Inner Strength close to the heart #battlelessons."

Fans have since shown their support for the reality star. "I hope you can get them back again for more time," one follower wished, before another added, "Kathryn definitely deserves to be with her kids as much as she wants after what she had to go thru."

One day earlier, Kathryn's ex Thomas divulged that their daughter Kensie is staying at his house. Sharing a picture of the six-year-old girl sitting on a bench by the window, he raved, "So thrilled to have my daughter in our new home." He then let out one picture of Kensie and Saint sitting at a table with 2 other children and captioned it, "Kids starving after swimming most of the day."

According to The Sun, Kathryn temporarily lost custody of the two kids back in March. A source told the outlet, "She has supervised visitation during the day Saturday and Sunday every other weekend."

Kathryn previously lost full custody of her children in 2016 after failing a drug test. She then won joint custody after finishing a stint at a Los Angeles rehab facility. She is now in an effort to get it back after Thomas accused her of leaving "cocaine within grasp of the children" during a North Carolina trip.

Kathryn and Thomas were dating on-and-off before finally calling it quits in 2016.