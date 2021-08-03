 
 

Natalie Mendoza Describes Satine Casting in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' A 'Full Circle Moment'

The 'Hotel Babylon' star, who played dancer China Doll in Baz Luhrmann's 2001 movie, will replace Karen Olivo when the Broadway production returns to the stage in September.

AceShowbiz - Australian actress Natalie Mendoza will replace Karen Olivo when Broadway's "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" returns to the stage in September.

Olivo quit the show in April over what she perceived as industry silence regarding claims of workplace harassment and abuse against theater producer Scott Rudin.

The role of Satine marks a full circle moment for "Hotel Babylon" star Mendoza, who played dancer China Doll in Baz Luhrmann's 2001 "Moulin Rouge!" movie, opposite Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor.

"Having been involved with the film from its early conception, the role of Satine has always been close to my heart," she says in a statement. "This rare jewel of an opportunity to play a character like her on Broadway feels like a full circle moment. With this stunning group of bohemian artists and this uniquely conscious creative team I couldn't be in better care."

Luhrmann adds, "From the moment Natalie was cast as China Doll in 'Moulin Rouge!' the film, we knew we had discovered a major young talent. That young talent has now blossomed into the lead in our Broadway production. I could not be more thrilled that Natalie will be lowered in that glorious swing as Broadway's Sparkling Diamond."

Mendoza also has history with the Broadway musical's director Alex Timbers - they previously worked together in "Here Lies Love" at London's Royal National Theater.

"We're excited to welcome Natalie to our company," Timbers shares. "She's an extraordinary artist, and I'm so thrilled to be working with her again as we prepare to bring 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' back to Broadway."

The musical returns to the Al Hirschfeld Theater on September 24.

