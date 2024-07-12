Olivia Flowers Confirms She's Kicked Out of 'Southern Charm'

AceShowbiz - Olivia Flowers, a fan-favorite cast member on Bravo's "Southern Charm", confirmed that she won't be returning for the upcoming 10th season. The revelation came during her appearance on "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay" podcast on July 12, putting an end to months of speculation.

"I'm not on this new season," Flowers shared. "So I have a lot more free time."

Despite fans' assumptions, Flowers clarified that her exit wasn't by choice. "I was super bummed," she admitted. "I got the call like, a few weeks before filming. The production company was just like, 'You don't really seem to be in Charleston that much. We're noticing on your Instagram you're in Texas, you've got this new boyfriend, and it just seems like you're choosing a different path.' " Flowers countered, "I don't think it's choosing a different path. I'm just kinda living my life."

Flowers has been splitting her time between Charleston and Dallas, where her boyfriend Alex Williams resides. Adding to the complexity, her parents also relocated to Texas following the accidental drug overdose death of her brother Conner in January 2023.

"Last season was very heavy, and I was honestly just trying to keep my head above water," she said. "I was looking forward to having another and getting to be a little bit more myself, show my personality and exploring the new friendships and all that."

Having joined "Southern Charm" in Season 8, Flowers quickly captured viewers' hearts but found herself entangled in emotional turmoil. Her brief romance with Austen Kroll ended after he kissed her friend Taylor Ann Green.

Season 9 saw more heartbreak with her brother's tragic death, making it challenging for her to continue filming. "My castmates were all really supportive in their own individual ways," she recounted, adding that their support was "incredibly appreciated."

Flowers lamented the lack of clear communication from the production team regarding why her actions were perceived as diverting her from the show. "Had I known it was working against me or making people think I was choosing a different path? I wish there had been more communication there," she expressed.

As "Southern Charm" Season 10 approaches without Olivia Flowers, fans are rallying on social media, urging Bravo to reconsider their decision. While her departure may have left a void, Flowers remains optimistic about what's to come, even if her future might no longer intertwine with the show that made her a household name.

"Southern Charm" can be streamed on Peacock. Season 10 is expected to premiere later this year.