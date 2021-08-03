 
 

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism
Instagram
Celebrity

According to his brother Mark Valentine, the conservative radio host 'has stabilized' amid his coronavirus battle as his 'kidney function is fine, HR and BP are good as well.'

  • Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Phil Valentine is continuing to fight for his life against COVID-19. The conservative radio host, who previously expressed skepticism about the coronavirus vaccine, is in "critical but stable" condition as he remains hospitalized with the deadly virus.

Offering an update on his recent condition in the hospital was his brother Mark Valentine. "Phil has stabilized, kidney function is fine, HR & BP are good as well. Condition is critical but stable," he wrote on his Facebook page Sunday, August 1. He then asked people for their prayers, adding, "Keep the prayers coming please!"

A day earlier, Mark shared that Phil "had another good night." Sharing more details, the brother of the SuperTalk 99.7 WTN broadcaster wrote, "His condition is critical but stable. All of his vital signs are great and the vent is doing its job. We get more optimistic each day."

  See also...

On Friday, July 30, Mark revealed that Phil needed to "be on an ECMO machine." In a Facebook post, he penned, "Phil made it through the nite. He needs to be on an ECMO machine which is lung part of a heart/lung machine." He further explained that his family tried to "get him to a hospital with that equipment via helicopter."

"The protocol requires he be able to be on his back for several hours which I didn't think he could do…but he did!" Mark added. "We're checking bed availability now and if he is a candidate for transport. It ain't over."

Previously, Phil wrote on his blog about his skepticism towards the deadly virus and vaccines. "What are my odds of getting COVID? They're pretty low," he insisted. "What are my odds of dying from COVID if I do get it? Probably way less than 1%." He went on to point out, "I'm not an anti-vaxxer. I'm just using common sense."

Last week, his family members said that Phil regretted not being a vaccine advocate and was battling COVID pneumonia, though he had not been placed on a ventilator. The radio host currently wants others to take their jabs.

You can share this post!

Chad Michael Murray Preys on His Victims in First Full Trailer of 'Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman'

Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series Unveils First-Look Image, Announces September 2022 Release Date
Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

Lizzo Angry Over Rumors She Crushed Fan to Death With Stage Dive

Lizzo Angry Over Rumors She Crushed Fan to Death With Stage Dive