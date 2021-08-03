Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Instagram Celebrity

According to his brother Mark Valentine, the conservative radio host 'has stabilized' amid his coronavirus battle as his 'kidney function is fine, HR and BP are good as well.'

AceShowbiz - Phil Valentine is continuing to fight for his life against COVID-19. The conservative radio host, who previously expressed skepticism about the coronavirus vaccine, is in "critical but stable" condition as he remains hospitalized with the deadly virus.

Offering an update on his recent condition in the hospital was his brother Mark Valentine. "Phil has stabilized, kidney function is fine, HR & BP are good as well. Condition is critical but stable," he wrote on his Facebook page Sunday, August 1. He then asked people for their prayers, adding, "Keep the prayers coming please!"

A day earlier, Mark shared that Phil "had another good night." Sharing more details, the brother of the SuperTalk 99.7 WTN broadcaster wrote, "His condition is critical but stable. All of his vital signs are great and the vent is doing its job. We get more optimistic each day."

On Friday, July 30, Mark revealed that Phil needed to "be on an ECMO machine." In a Facebook post, he penned, "Phil made it through the nite. He needs to be on an ECMO machine which is lung part of a heart/lung machine." He further explained that his family tried to "get him to a hospital with that equipment via helicopter."

"The protocol requires he be able to be on his back for several hours which I didn't think he could do…but he did!" Mark added. "We're checking bed availability now and if he is a candidate for transport. It ain't over."

Previously, Phil wrote on his blog about his skepticism towards the deadly virus and vaccines. "What are my odds of getting COVID? They're pretty low," he insisted. "What are my odds of dying from COVID if I do get it? Probably way less than 1%." He went on to point out, "I'm not an anti-vaxxer. I'm just using common sense."

Last week, his family members said that Phil regretted not being a vaccine advocate and was battling COVID pneumonia, though he had not been placed on a ventilator. The radio host currently wants others to take their jabs.