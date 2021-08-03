Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series Unveils First-Look Image, Announces September 2022 Release Date

Amazon Studios TV

AceShowbiz - More details about Amazon's ambitious "The Lord of the Rings" TV project are here. On Monday, August 2, the network announced that the original series based on J.R.R. Tolkien's books will premiere on September 2, 2022 on Amazon Prime. In addition, it has unveiled the first look at the upcoming series.

In a press release, Amazon shared that the series, which has yet to be officially named, will be available to stream in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The network also revealed that the show will take a weekly episodic approach to "The Lord of the Rings". However, it's currently unknown how many new episodes they're planning to release each week.

As for the first-look image, it features a beautiful scenery of the Middle-Earth. A character can be seen standing in the vast green field while donning a white long outfit. The person is looking over things beneath him as the sun is seemingly setting. "On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins," the series' official account on Instagram wrote alongside the new picture.

According to its official plot synopsis, "the new epic drama brings to screens for the very first time J.R.R. Tolkien's fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. Beginning in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings' books, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth."

Of the project, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said, "I can't express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth!" She continued, "Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life."

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay added, "As Bilbo says, 'Now I think I am quite ready to go on another journey.' Living and breathing Middle-earth these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We cannot wait for fans to have the chance to do so as well."

Among the cast are Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh and Joseph Mawle. They will be joined by Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.