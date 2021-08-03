Chad Michael Murray Preys on His Victims in First Full Trailer of 'Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman'

Voltage Pictures Movie

Channelling the notorious serial killer, the 'One Tree Hill' alum exudes his charms to win the trust of his victims before luring them into his car and killing them.

AceShowbiz - The first full official trailer of "Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman" is here for viewing pleasure ahead of the film's release. Making its way out via ET Online, the chilling video sees Chad Michael Murray's transformation into the notorious serial killer.

Hunting in seven states between 1974 and 1978, the real-life criminal was regarded as handsome and charismatic, traits that he exploited to win the trust of victims and society. The trailer offers a look at how his uses his charms to win the trust of his victims before luring them into his car and killing them.

The trailer also hints at his freaky fetish as he is seen lying half naked while surrounded by mannequin limbs. Contradicting his portrayal as a serial killer, his mother says, "He was a good son," though admitting that her father disagreed with her. "My father used to say Teddy was conceived in hell," she recounts to two FBI agents.

The movie focuses on the story of "the manhunt that brought [Ted] to justice" and "the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase 'serial killer.' " FBI agent Kathleen McChesney (Holland Roden) says of Ted, "There's always that need that's left, desire for more. It's a never-ending cycle, like a serial."

The trailer also captures her ambition to catch the elusive serial killer as she faces opposition from her superior who tells her to let it go.

Summary for the film reads, "A specter roams the highways of a gritty 1970s America, his name is Ted Bundy. Hunting him are intrepid FBI agents Kathleen McChesney and Robert Ressler, organizers of the largest manhunt in history to apprehend America's most infamous serial killer."

Also starring in the true-crime film are horror icon Lin Shaye as Ted's mother, Louise Bundy, and Greer Grammer ("Awkward") as Florida State University student and survivor Cheryl Thomas. The film is written and directed by Daniel Farrands.

"Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman" will be released in theaters one night only, August 16, and on demand September 3.