 

Willem Dafoe Keen to Return as Green Goblin in Another Marvel Film After 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Walt Disney Pictures
Movie

The Norman Osborn depicter would love to be back in Marvel Cinematic Universe following a great experience in the third Tom Holland-fronted webslinger movie.

  • Mar 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Willem Dafoe welcomes the idea of playing Green Goblin again. The 67-year-old actor played the iconic villain in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" movie in 2002 and, though he was killed off in the film, he reprised the role in 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and he admitted he'd enjoy playing Norman Osborn and his crazed alter ego again in the future.

"If everything was right, sure. I mean, that's a great role. I liked the fact that it's a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both," he told Inverse when asked about the possibility of returning to the role.

Willem previously admitted he was "shocked" when he was asked to return to the franchise in "Spider-Man: No Way Home". He said, "It's always a little difficult when you die in a movie to come back in any sequels. I thought I was finished. When they initially said, 'Would you like to reprise this role?' I thought, 'Really? How does that happen?' I was kind of stupid about it."

But he was very happy he said yes to the project. He added, "I can say, and maybe drank the Kool-Aid, but these are people that really are believing in what they're doing and giving themselves to it in a very full way."

"I'm not just talking about really good actors. I'm talking about the effects people, the camera department - they're all very top-level. And then when you have the resources and possibility of making a popular film, that's all pretty attractive."

Meanwhile, Tobey Maguire - who starred opposite Willem in "Spider-Man" and played the webslinger in two sequels, as well as also returning for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" - recently admitted he would jump at the chance of embracing any further offers Marvel had for him.

He said, "I love these films, and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?' it would be a 'yes!' Because why wouldn't I want to do that?"

