 

Jacob Batalon 'Not Anticipating' Another Marvel Movie After 'Spider-Man' Trilogy

The actor who plays Peter Parker's best friend is proud of his role in Marvel Cinematic Universe and could walk away from the franchise with his head held high.

  • Oct 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jacob Batalon focuses on his "own thing" outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The 25-year-old actor gets philosophical about his future in the MCU after playing Ned Leeds in the Jon Watts-directed "Spider-Man" trilogy.

"Honestly, I don't really put too much thought into that," Jacob - who starred in the trilogy alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya Coleman - told Collider when asked about the possibility of working with a different filmmaker in the franchise.

"I feel like we're all really moving in ways where we're not really hoping for it to happen. Not that it's bad, I just feel like we're not really anticipating another movie. I just feel like we're all doing our own thing. But again, whatever happens, happens."

Jacob previously claimed he's "grown" during his time in the spotlight. The actor admitted he's become "a lot more confident" in recent years. He said, "I conduct myself in a different manner."

"Before, I wasn't sure how to really operate in a press junket [or] on set. I was very uncertain about a lot of things. But now that I'm fully in it all, I think I've become a lot more confident and I'm not afraid to speak my mind. I guess I've grown in a sense that I've formed better opinions about my point of view of the world."

The Hollywood star also said that he could walk away from the "Spider-Man" franchise with his head held high. He explained, "We all started out very naive and unsure of what the future held for us."

"I could speak for all of us - we've accomplished everything that we wanted to do with the films and our character arcs. I think we can absolutely walk away from it knowing that everything has satisfactorily ended."

