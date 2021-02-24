'Spider-Man 3' Stars Unveil First Official Photos, Tease Fans With Hilarious Possible Titles

Columbia Pictures Movie

While Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon confuse fans with the so-claimed titles of the upcoming movie, the first-look pics fuel speculation about rumored 'Doctor Strange' crossover.

AceShowbiz - "Spider-Man 3" still has months to go before it's completed in post-production, but the first official pictures have been uncovered to tide fans over the movie's winter release. Making their way out via the cast's social media accounts, they also came with possible titles of the film.

Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman and Jacob Batalon made use of their Instagram pages to share a pic of the movie and a title treatment each. The images show their characters, Peter Parker, MJ and Ned, entering a sort of basement of what looks like an old building. In one of the photos, Ned is seen working in front of his laptop with his two friends standing next to him and looking at his laptop screen.

While the three images are similar to each other and appear to be taken on the same set, it's not the case with the title treatments. Each of them reveals different title, "Spider-Man: Phone Home", "Spider-Man: Home Slice" and "Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker", which the stars all claimed to be the official title of the movie.

"So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can't wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta," Holland captioned his post. Zendaya wrote on her own, "So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. So proud of this one...FOS is back!" Batalon, meanwhile, declared, "We're so excited to share the TITLE of our new movie!! Swipe right for the big reveal!! also enjoy this exclusive still from the movie, just an extra gift from us."

The hilarious possible titles aside, the photos have fueled the speculation about a possible "Doctor Strange" crossover. Fans have been guessing if the images show the three "Spider-Man" characters in the Sanctum Sanctorum, which has served as the personal residence of Doctor Strange.

In related news, Holland appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday night, February 23 to talk about his upcoming movies, including "Spider-Man 3". He managed to keep tight-lipped and avoid to spoil any secrets from the movie during his virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon.

"It would be a miracle if they could have kept that from me," he said when asked whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would have cameos in the movie, though he admitted that he's obviously read the script from beginning to end.

The British actor, however, confirmed that his brother Harry Holland has a cameo in the movie, which came about after he played the part of a drug dealing "shaker kid" in "Cherry". "We kind of had this idea that in every film I would be in, Harry would reprise his role as the shaker kid," he spilled. "So he is back again in his own sort of, MCU Cinematic Universe as the ecstasy dealing shaker kid."

The yet-to-be-titled third Spider-Man movie is set for December 17 release in the United States.