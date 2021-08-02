42 Dugg Vows to Never Share His Family on Social Media When Apologizing for Homophobic Rant

Instagram Celebrity

In his apology note, the 'Bout a Million' rapper insists it was never his 'intentions to offend anyone' with his homophobic comments in response to the viral video of him kissing and licking his 3-year-old son.

Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper 42 Dugg has vowed to never share his family on social media. Taking to his social media account to issue an apology for his homophobic rant, the "Bout a Million" rapper promised that he would keep his family "private."

The "We Paid" spitter took to his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 1 to apologize following his homophobic comments on social media regarding how he treated his 3-year-old son. "It never be my intentions to offend anybody even when I'm offended so for that I am sorry," the 25-year-old musician began his note. "I'm Ah very private person when it come to personal s**t such as my son or my family in general. People tell me I need to take more pictures or you know let my fans see something about me other the music."

42 Dugg issued apology via Instagram Story following his homophobic rant.

Dugg, whose real name is Dion Marquise Hayes, went on to declare that he would no longer be sharing his family on social media. "For y'all to take that moment and make it what y'all did just reminded me of why I keep my family private," he added. "I will not be showing my son or any of my family on this S**t again y'all lost that privilege this for me to promote my music and that's what I'm gone use it fr nothing more nothing less."

His apology note came after Dugg shared his thoughts in response to a viral video that saw him kissing and licking his three-year-old son's neck on an airplane. "Ain't nobody going for that gay a h*e a s**t y'all on," he penned in an Instagram Story. "Y'all quit to get on some GAY B***H A S**T BUT WHEN AS N***A JUMP DOWN ON ONE YOU HOE N***AS AND CALL SOMEBODY OUT WE HOMOPHOBIC. DON'T NOBODY GIVE AH F**K ABOUT THAT S**T YALL DON'T NONE US WE ENTERTAINERS THATS IT."

42 Dugg responded a viral video that saw him kissing and licking his three-year-old son's neck on an airplane

The rapper continued that entertainers "are not here to coach you on life." He stated, "If I say I'm not with that gay s**t that's where y'all should leave it." He also told fans to stop "tryna shove that s**t down n****s throats," before seemingly throwing some shade at Lil Nas X.

"Gay n***a ah be on national TV tonguing another H*E A* N***A but that's ok y'all," he added, seemingly referencing the "Old Town Road" rapper's performance at the BET Awards. He then concluded his rant by saying, "AND IF Y'ALL DON'T LIKE ME F**K Y'ALL GET WITH ME KEEP MY SON OUT OF Y'ALL MOUTH FLAT OUT."