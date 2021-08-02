Jake Owen Slapped With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Made for You'

Instagram Music

Songwriters Alexander Cardinale and Morgan Taylor Reid claims the fourth single from Owen's 'Greetings From... Jake' album features significant portions from their song of the same name.

Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country star Jake Owen is at the center of a new copyright infringement drama over one of his biggest hits.

Songwriters Alexander Cardinale and Morgan Taylor Reid have filed suit in Nashville, Tennessee, alleging Owen's "Made for You" features significant portions from their song of the same name, which dates back to 2014.

The star's track hit the top of Billboard's Country Airplay chart in 2020 after he released it as the fourth single from his "Greetings From... Jake" album. The video for the song famously featured his girlfriend, Erica Hartlein, and his two daughters.

In their filing, obtained by TMZ, Cardinale and Reid note that their "Made for You" track first appeared on Cardinale's "Digital Youth" album and it was also used by Coca Cola bosses to soundtrack an international ad campaign in 2016.

Owen's track is credited to songwriters Benjy Davis, Joey Hyde, and Neil Medley, and he told Billboard last year he first heard the tune when a professional song plugger sent it to him.

The legal issue aside, Jake recently mourned the death of his dog Slash. Earlier this month, the country singer shared a snap of the German Shepherd alongside another dog on his Instagram page, and told his fans, "I lost one of my best friends last night unexpectedly.. the drs said his stomach had 'flipped' and even with emergency surgery, it wasn't enough to save him…I didn't even make it home in time to say goodbye."

Calling Slash the "sweetest, most loving dog" he's ever had, Jake added that he was "more like a human than a dog" and always stayed close by him while his other dogs would "run free across the farm."

"Losing a dog is like losing a family member," he continued. "It was hard for me to even put this post together and share. Go love on your family. Go love on your dogs. See ya up there in Slashy. Love ya buddy."