Jake Owen Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend

Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Country star Jake Owen is preparing to walk down the aisle for the second time after proposing to his longtime girlfriend.

The "Down to the Honkytonk" singer got down on bended knee on Monday night (30Nov20) and popped the question to Erica Hartlein, the mother of Jake's 19-month-old daughter Paris - and she said yes, reports People.com.

Jake subsequently took to his Instagram Stories timeline to share a post-proposal selfie of the newly-engaged couple and little Paris as Erica showed off her engagement ring while he also uploaded a snap of his jeans, which had one knee covered in dirt, indicating the romantic gesture had taken place outdoors.

"Dat durrrrty knee (sic)," he captioned the second image.

Jake began dating Erica in 2017.

He was previously married to Lacey Buchanan, with whom he shares eight-year-old daughter Olive Pearl. They split in 2015 after just three years as husband and wife.

Jake Owen met Erica Hartlein, an interior designer, when he was buying furniture. "I was just intrigued by how beautiful she was and how she was holding court in that store that day and telling people what they needed to do," he said in a podcast interview.

"I was like 'Wow, she's got a lot going for her. She's confident,' " he recalled. "But I never actually ever said anything to her about it -- it was flirtatious until it was a few weeks after that ... I was in the store, and I said 'Hey, you wanna get a beer sometime? I don't know if that's professional enough to ask because you've only helped me in a professional way, but I figured if I didn't ask you for beer, I'd never know if you would wanna go get one.' "

"She was like, 'Sure, let's go,' " he added. "So, we went to the Red Pony in Franklin" -- and, clearly, it worked out well."