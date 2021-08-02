Box Office: 'Jungle Cruise' Beats Expectation With $34.2M Despite COVID Surge

Walt Disney Pictures Movie

The adventure film based on Disney's theme park attraction of the same name easily snags No. 1 on the domestic chart while bringing in more than $30 million from streaming on Disney Plus.

AceShowbiz - "Jungle Cruise" sets sail to a victorious first weekend. The Disney fantasy adventure movie debuts atop the box office with an estimated $34.2 million domestically, an impressive result considering the surge of COVID-19 infections due to delta variant that has raised concerns in the nation.

The movie, based on Disney's theme park attraction of the same, surpassed the industry expectations of around $25 million-$30 million opening weekend. It adds $30 million in Premium VOD revenue via Disney+ subscribers worldwide and $27.6 million in the international box office for a global total of $91.8 million.

"In this pandemic-challenged market place, it overperformed," said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore, of "Jungle Cruise" first weekend performance. "It didn't really seem like the streaming component hurt the box office in any significant way. The movie theater is still showing its resilience and appeal to moviegoers despite the fact that there's so much news everyday, most of it not moving in the right direction, in terms of the pandemic."

"Jungle Cruise" barely faces any competition on the North American box office as another new release, "The Green Knight", follows far behind with an estimated $6.78 million. The David Lowery-directed film, which is a retelling of the medieval Sir Gawain legend, has terrific reviews which are not echoed by audience's response (C+ Cinemascore).

Last week's champion, M. Night Shyamalan's "Old", plummets to No. 3 with an estimated $6.76 million or dropping 59.9% from its first week revenue. "Black Widow", meanwhile, is pushed one place to No. 4 with approximately $6.4 million on its fourth weekend.

Matt Damon's new movie "Stillwater" also makes it debut on the chart this week, entering at No. 5 with an estimated $5.1 million, which was in its expected range. The drama, about a father trying to prove his convicted daughter's innocence in a French trial, received generally positive reviews from critics with an approval rating of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes.

