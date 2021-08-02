 
 

Ariana Grande 'Can't Wait' to Entertain Fortnite Players at Rift Tour Concert

Music

The 'Thank You, Next' hitmaker will kick off the show on Friday, August 6 and Epic Games suggests that 'fans arrive in Fortnite 60 minutes before showtime.'

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande couldn't be happier to headline a concert in the online multiplayer game Fortnite. Announcing that she will take the stage of the "Rift Tour" soon, the "Thank You, Next" hitmaker raved, "I can't wait [for it]."

"Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music to life inside the game has been so fun and such an honor," the 28-year-old musician said in a statement. "I can't wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities."

Also speaking about the partnership was Head of Brand at Epic Games, Phil Rampulla. "Fortnite is a place for the imagination and the impossible. With the Rift Tour, we're bringing a musical journey to life that players can experience, feel, and join alongside their friends," Phil noted.

Phil continued, "We're so grateful to have an iconic superstar like Ariana Grande and her team join us for a musical experience at metaverse scale, and for players and fans alike to experience the Rift Tour!"

Ariana will kick off her gig on Friday, August 6. She will also host one subsequent show on August 7 and three shows on August 8. Epic Games has reminded players to arrive early before the event.

"Ensuring that fans around the world can catch the Rift Tour, the experience spans five showtimes over three days. We recommend fans arrive in Fortnite 60 minutes before showtime, and the Rift Tour Playlist should be live 30 minutes before each show," so read a statement from the game developer. "Before Ariana's arrival, the Rift Tour kicks off with Fortnite-themed experiences -- pairing popular tracks with moments based on elements from the game."

The "Positions" singer reportedly will arrive in the Item Shop on Wednesday, August 4 at 8 P.M. ET. Players who logged in between August 5 and August 10 will receive the Cuddly Cloudcruiser commemorative Umbrella.

Ariana is the latest superstar to throw a musical event in Fortnite. Travis Scott (II), Dominic Fike, Marshmello and J Balvin have also previously performed in the game.

