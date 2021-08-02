 
 

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

The 32-year-old Chicago-based artist, who is often credited for helping to bring the Chicago drill scene to life along with Chief Keef, reportedly died after being shot multiple times in the back.

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop community is once again losing one of its own to street violence. Chicago-based rapper Edai has tragically passed away at 32 years old after he was involved in a shooting over the weekend.

Details of the incident are still scarce, but it's reported that Edai was shot and killed either late Saturday night, July 31 or in the wee hours of Sunday morning, August 1. According to Saycheese TV, he was shot multiple times in the back and was rushed to the University Chicago Hospital, but he couldn't survive the injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His death has prompted a strong reaction from the mother of late Chicago rapper FBG Duck, Lu Sheen. The blogger, who also lost her son due to shooting in a daytime shopping attack back in August 2020, took to social media to vent her frustration over violence in the city.

"GUESS I GOTTA SAVE US BY MYSELF…. DONT MAKE NO SENSE BUT THEY DID IT TO DUCK N BRICK RITE BUT JUST REMEMBER EVERBODY GOT A CHECK OUT DATE PRAYIN FOR DAT MANS MOTHERS," so she posted on Twitter on Sunday in all caps.

Reposting the tweet on his Instagram page, Lu wrote angrily, "EVERYBODY GOTTA DIEEEEEE DAMNN NORMALIZE GROWIN UP N BEING A GRANDDADDY TO YALL KIDS CHILDREN. TELL THEM HOW U SURVIVED THE TRENCHES SO THEY CAN WANT BETTER @koopa600 U GOOD NO MORE WORRIES NOR PAIN FOR GOD WAS READY FOR HIS CHILD BACK."

A day prior, Lu pledged to stop gun violence. Sharing a message by BIG30 who said, "Only if y’all knew how much trouble uploading these guns get us in… YALL WOULD STOP TODAY," she captioned it, "I BEN TRYNA TELL YALL WILL YALL LISTEN NOW PUT EM DOWN YALL,IF U NOT DEFENDING YOSELF."

Edai is often credited for helping to bring the Chicago drill scene to life along with Chief Keef. He first gained fame in 2012 with his single "Gucci". Soon after, Edai started his own record label Team 600 ENT, and released his solo album "Came From Nothing" in February 2014.


In his last post dated Thursday, July 29, he vowed to keep making music for his fans. "I pledge allegiance to my fans to keep dropping the hottest Shit In America new s**t just dropped link in the bio," so he declared.

