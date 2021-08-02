 
 

'General Hospital' Star Jay Pickett Died 'Suddenly' While Filming a Movie

The actor, best known for his role as Detective David Harper on the hit soap opera, 'died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer' on the set of his upcoming movie 'Treasure Valley' in Idaho.

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jay Pickett has passed away at the age of 60. The soap opera actor, known for his role as Detective David Harper on "General Hospital", died "suddenly" on Friday, July 30 while filming his upcoming movie "Treasure Valley" as confirmed by director and producer Travis Mills.

Travis announced the passing of the 60-year-old actor on Sunday, August 1 on the film's official Facebook page. "Many of you have already heard about the tragedy that happened two days ago. Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer, and creator of this movie passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene," he shared the heartbreaking news.

"There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack," he added. "Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy."

Remembering Jay, Travis went on to say, "As so many of us know, Jay was an incredible man. He was kind, sweet, and generous. He was one of the best actors I ever worked with and it was an honor to collaborate with him." He continued, "Everyone who met him, even for the briefest moment, could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit. It is difficult to find the words right now to say more. His closest friends have said that he was very happy making 'Treasure Valley' and my hope is that he truly was."

Confirming the death of Jay was also Jim Heffel. In a separate Facebook post, the "Counting Bullets" actor announced that his pal "died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho."

"Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens," Jim penned. "Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also co producer with myself and Vernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind, partner."

Jay began his soap opera career in 1991, playing Dr. Chip Lakin on "Days of Our Lives". According to Deadline, he is survived by his wife Elena and their three children.

