Matt Damon Reveals He Stopped Using Homophobic Slur Because of His Daughter

The 'Jason Bourne' actor says that he still used f-slur until some 'months ago' and stopped only after his daughter told him that it is not only wrong but also 'dangerous.'

Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Matt Damon needs to thank his daughter for this. The Oscar-winning actor shared in an interview that he still used f-slur until some "months ago" and stopped only after his daughter told him that it was not only wrong but also "dangerous."

"The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual' was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application," Matt said to Sunday Times of one of the four daughters whom he shares with wife Luciana. "I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table."

The "Jason Bourne" actor went on to say, "I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie 'Stuck on You'!' She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood."

Additionally, Matt reflected on how his quotes are picked up by news outlets more regularly now than before. "Twenty years ago, the best way I can put it is that the journalist listened to the music more than the lyrics [of an interview]," he said. "Now your lyrics are getting parsed, to pull them out of context and get the best headline possible."

"Before it didn't really matter what I said, because it didn't make the news. But maybe this shift is a good thing. So I shut the f**k up more," he continued.

This is not the first time for Matt to talk about his relationship he shares with his daughters. Last month, he said in an episode of "CBS Sunday Morning" that his children are critical of him. He shared that his 15-year-old daughter, Isabella, doesn't want to see her dad in "Good Will Hunting", the 1997 film that helped him launch his career into international stardom.

"She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that might be good. She just likes to give me s**t," Matt previously revealed in an interview with Yahoo. "My daughter said, 'Hey remember that movie you did, 'The Wall'?' I said, 'It was called 'The Great Wall'. She goes, 'Dad, there was nothing great about that movie.' She keeps my feet firmly on the ground."