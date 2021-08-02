 
 

DaBaby Removed as Lollapalooza Headliner Following Homophobic Rant

The 'Suge' hitmaker has been dropped as one of the headliners at the upcoming Lollapalooza festival by organizers amid controversy over his offensive remarks.

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - RapperDaBaby has been axed from the Sunday night (01Aug21) Lollapalooza festival line-up, a week after stirring up controversy with a homophobic rant at a gig.

DaBaby, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was billed to headline Lollapalooza, but organisers have agreed they don't want him to perform.

They announced their decision on Sunday morning, stating, "Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight."

Young Thug will now close the festival.

Last weekend (25Jul21), DaBaby upset fans and followers at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida when he told the audience to put their phones up, "If you didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that'll make you die in two to three weeks."

He attempted to explain his comments the following day but only made matters worse by adding his fans are not "nasty gay n**gas" or "junkies" and they take care of themselves.

He has since apologised for his offensive remarks.

Meanwhile, DaBaby's comments have also cost the rap star a deal with bosses at clothing company Boohoo, and he has been criticised by former collaborators Dua Lipa and Anitta, Questlove, and Elton John, as well as a number of leading gay right activists.

The rapper has also been dropped from Parklife Festival in Manchester, England while the "Levitating" remix which features him has reportedly been removed from multiple Apple Music playlists.

