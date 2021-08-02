 
 

Joan Armatrading Wrote Nelson Mandela Tribute Song Very Quickly After It Woke Her Up

The Ivor Novello Award winner, whose 22nd album 'Consequences' reached the top 10 in the U.K., admits that she was fast asleep when the idea for 'The Messenger' came to her in a dream.

AceShowbiz - Joan Armatrading's song "The Messenger" came to her in a dream. The music legend - whose 22nd studio album "Consequences" recently reached the top 10 in the U.K. - penned the 2011 track as a tribute to the late former South African President, Nelson Mandela.

And the "Me Myself I" hitmaker revealed the idea for the song woke her up when she was fast asleep.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Joan recalled, "There is a song I wrote called 'The Messenger', it's a tribute to Nelson Mandela, and that woke me up, and I got up, went to the piano, wrote the thing and then went back to bed."

"It does happen, I'm sure it happens with loads of musicians. I was asleep. It actually woke me up. And then I went downstairs, did the thing, and went back to bed. But I'm sure loads of musicians would have that kind [of thing happen to them]."

Asked how long the track took to write, she replied, "Very quickly because it was in my head, it woke me up, so I had it kind of there and just went down and played it."

The Ivor Novello Award winner admitted if a song takes too long to write, she often loses "interest" and scraps it, but one exception to the rule was "Cool Blue Stole My Heart".

She continued, "Some songs really are as if you are playing something you know. Some songs are gonna take a little bit longer to write."

"I wrote one called 'Cool Blue Stole My Heart' and that took a long time. Usually, if it's gonna take too long I lose interest, but, in this case, I didn't because it's a nice song."

