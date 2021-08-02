 
 

Reality TV Star Binky Felstead Gets Married Two Months After Giving Birth to Son Wolfie

Reality TV Star Binky Felstead Gets Married Two Months After Giving Birth to Son Wolfie
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Made in Chelsea' star is officially a married woman as she has exchanged wedding vows with Max Fredrik Darnton only two months after welcoming their first child.

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - British reality TV star Binky Felstead has wed Max Fredrik Darnton.

The "Made in Chelsea" favourite made the big reveal in Hello! magazine, announcing the nuptials took place at Chelsea's Old Town Hall in London last week (23Jul21), seven weeks to the day Binky, real name Alexandra, gave birth to the couple's first child, son Wolfie.

The new parents announced their engagement in a sweet social media post last September (20), after dating for 19 months, and gushing about the low-key wedding, the bride told the magazine her wedding was "the most perfect day."

Her groom added, "It's amazing. To be honest, it felt official when Wolfie was born, because of him and India being siblings, but getting married has cemented it."

  See also...

The newlyweds have revealed they plan to do it all over again next year (22), throwing a grander wedding party in Greece if travel restrictions prompted by the coronavirus allow.

Max told Hello!, "We've hired a big boat to sail around the coves, go snorkeling and have a BBQ on the beach. We've rented a cliffside venue for the day of the wedding then we've hired a private beach restaurant for the day after."

And his thrilled wife is happy there's no rush ahead of their ceremony.

"I've got a whole year to get ready for the next wedding!" smiled Binky, who is also mum to three-year-old India, her daughter from her romance with Josh 'JP' Patterson.

You can share this post!

Nelly and Longtime Girlfriend Call It Quits

DaBaby Removed as Lollapalooza Headliner Following Homophobic Rant
Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family